The American Volleyball Coaches Association announced on Wednesday its NCAA Division I All-America Teams for women's volleyball.
Each of the three AVCA All-America Teams includes 14 student-athletes. A group of honorable mention selections were made, which includes a combination of players named Conference Player of the Year and 30 additional players identified by the All-America Committee. The Division I AVCA National Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year will be announced on Friday, Dec. 17.
This year’s honorees are headlined by two players who became the first five-time AVCA All-Americans: Dana Rettke of Wisconsin and Stephanie Samedy of Minnesota.
The selections were made by the AVCA Division I All-America Committee: Chair: Erin Lindsey, Santa Clara; Keith Barnett, Air Force; Marci Byers, Virginia Tech; Betsy Freeburg, UAB; Mike Gawlik, Central Michigan; Lindsey Gray-Walton, Oklahoma; Don Gromala, Kent State; Shaun Kupferberg, Howard; Jesse Mahoney, Colorado; Tom Mendoza, South Carolina; Mark Rosen, Michigan.
FIRST-TEAM ALL-AMERICANS
Julia Bergmann, Georgia Tech, OH, Jr.
Stats: 5.16 P/S, 497 Kills, 4.4 K/S, 67 Blocks
The junior helped Georgia Tech to a fantastic season in 2021. She ranks in the top 15 nationally in kills-per-set and points-per-set average and became the school’s first AVCA Region Player of the Year. Bergmann also was the ACC Player of the Year.
Mariana Brambilla, Georgia Tech, RS, Sr.
Stats: 4.34 K/S, 325 Digs, 4.77 P/S
Brambilla was part of a powerful Yellow Jacket offense that ranks first in Division I in kills-per-set average and sixth in hitting percentage. She was in the top three in the conference this season in kills and points, as well as points-per-set and kills-per-set average.
Brionne Butler, University of Texas, MB, Sr.
Stats: .466 Hitting %, 115 Blocks, 1.16 B/S
Butler enjoyed another dominating season for the Longhorns. The senior, who becomes an AVCA first-team All-American for the third-straight season, is second in the country in hitting percentage (.466) and was among the Big 12 leaders in blocks.
Tori Dilfer, University of Louisville, S, Gr.
Stats: 1,165 Assists, 10.79 A/S, 60 Blocks, 1.14 P/S
The accolades keep rolling in for the Louisville setter. In addition to being an AVCA first-teamer for the first time, she was the East Region Player of the Year and the ACC Setter of the Year. Beyond setting the table for the Cardinals efficient offense, Dilfer also has 60 blocks on the season.
Dani Drews, University of Utah, OH, Gr.
Stats: 5.77 P/S, 581 Kills, 5.19 K/S, 55 Blocks, 2.62 D/S
There isn’t much Drews didn’t do in 2021 for the Utes. Her 5.19 kills-per-set average leads the Pac-12 and places her fourth on the national charts in that category. She ranks second in the conference for career kills (2,258) and is the only player in school history to have 2,000 kills and 1,000 digs.
Logan Eggleston, University of Texas, OH, Jr.
Stats: 4.72 P/S 44 Aces, 3.91 K/S, 2.72 D/S
Eggleston, one of two Texas players to repeat as a first-team All-American, was nearly unstoppable this season, averaging 4.72 points per set and 3.91 kills per set. The junior also excels in the classroom, as she was named the 2021 Big 12 Volleyball Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Sydney Hilley, University of Wisconsin, S, Gr.
Stats: 1,349 Assists, 12.04 A/S, 81 Blocks, 2.63 D/S
The three-time Big Ten Setter of the Year is the catalyst for the stellar Wisconsin offense. She leads the nation in assist-per-set average (12.04) and moved into first place on the Badger charts in career assists this season.
Kayla Lund, University of Pittsburgh, OH, Gr.
Stats: 3.46 P/S, 48 Aces, 328 Kills
Lund, who is the first Pitt player to be a first-team All-American, helped her team advance to the NCAA Championship semifinal round. In the NCAA Tourney win over Penn State, she had 21 kills, which was the most by a Panther in postseason play.
Mac May, UCLA, OH, Gr.
Stats: 4.85 K/S, 5.51 P/S, 45 Aces, 243 Digs
May leaves Westwood as UCLA’s all-time leader in sets played, and she is the only Bruin to rank in the top three in career kills (2,065) and aces (178). In 2021, her averages for kills per set (4.85) and points per set (5.51) are in the top 10 in the country in those categories.
Yossiana Pressley, Baylor University, OH, Sr.
Stats: 5.0 P/S, 453 Kills, 4.53 K/S, 216 Digs
This is the third time the Baylor star has been an AVCA first-team All-American. The school’s career kills leader, Pressley is in the top 15 nationally in kills-per-set average (4.53), and she reached double-digits in kills in 24 of the team’s 28 matches this fall.
Dana Rettke, University of Wisconsin, MB, Gr.
Stats: 4.28 P/S,.447 Hitting %, 151 Blocks, 1.37 B/S
The multi-talented middle has accomplished a ton during her career at Wisconsin. She becomes the only five-time AVCA first-team All-American, and she set school records for blocks and points. Rettke ranks third nationally in hitting percentage (.447) and is in the top 10 in blocks per set (1.37).
Lexi Rodriguez, University of Nebraska, L, Fr.
Stats: 498 Digs, 4.45 D/S, 126 Assists, .144 Opp. Hitting %
Rodriguez's inaugural campaign as Nebraska's libero has been a memorable one. She was the linchpin to the stingy Husker defense, which has limited opponents to a .144 hitting percentage. On the season, the freshman averages 4.45 digs per set.
Stephanie Samedy, University of Minnesota, RS, Sr.
Stats: 5.32 P/S, 541 Kills, 4.75 K/S, 76 Blocks, 3.61 D/S
Samedy is the other player, besides Rettke, who has earned AVCA All-American honors five times. The do-it-all senior, who was the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2021, finishes her career as only the second player in conference history to surpass 2,000 kills and 1,500 digs.
Anna Stevenson, University of Louisville, MB, Gr.
Stats: .430 Hitting %, 3.86 P/S, 142 Blocks, 1.34 B/S
Stevenson has made things tough for opponents with her strong play in the middle. The senior is in the top 20 in the country in blocks (142) and blocks-per-set average (1.34), totals which have helped the Cardinals rank second as a team in the latter category.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.