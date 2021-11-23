GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Louisville senior middle blocker Anna Stevenson and Pitt senior outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh have been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Volleyball Co-Players of the Week, while Miami freshman outside hitter Peyman Yardimci has been selected as the Freshman of the Week.
Stevenson turned in a stellar week to help the top-ranked Cardinals remain undefeated with a pair of 3-0 sweeps against Notre Dame and Duke. She opened the week with eight kills, eight blocks, four digs and an ace in the victory over the Fighting Irish. The Laurens, South Carolina, native tallied 10 kills on 15 attempts against the Blue Devils to compile a .600 attacking percentage for the match.
She finished the week with 18 kills on 29 attempts, recording a .552 attacking percentage with 11 blocks.
Member-Meneh paced No. 3 Pitt with 3.71 kills and 3.29 digs per set while hitting .400 for the weekend. She helped guide the Panthers to their fifth win against a top-25 opponent this season with a 3-1 win at No. 13 Georgia Tech and Pitt closed out the weekend with a 3-0 win against Clemson. Member-Meneh posted back-to-back double-doubles, contributing 16 kills and 12 digs against the Yellow Jackets. The St. Louis, Missouri native, Member-Meneh tallied 10 kills on 18 attempts without an error to register a .556 attacking percentage.
Yardimci helped lead Miami to a 2-0 weekend with a 3-2 win against rival Florida State and at 3-1 victory against North Carolina. The Hurricanes earned their first win in Tallahassee since 2010 and first in Chapel Hill since 2004. She tallied 16 kills and 11 digs against Florida State and 11 kills and nine blocks against the Tar Heels. She finished the week with 27 kills, 14 digs and 10 blocks.
ACC volleyball action returns Wednesday afternoon with five matches, headlined by an ACC Network doubleheader featuring Wake Forest at Miami at 3 p.m. with No. 1 Louisville at No. 3 Pitt to follow at 5 p.m.
For the third consecutive week, Louisville is the nation's top-ranked team in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Poll. The Cardinals own a perfect 25-0 record and are the first ACC team to earn a No. 1 ranking in the history of the conference.
2021 ACC Volleyball Players of the Week
Aug. 31 – Julia Bergmann, Jr., OH, Georgia Tech
Sept. 7 – Kayla Lund, Gr., OH, Pitt | Marina Markova, Jr., MB, Syracuse
Sept. 14 – Chinaza Ndee, Sr., RS, Pitt
Sept. 21 – Anna Stevenson, Gr., MB, Louisville
Sept. 28 – Mariana Brambilla, Sr., RS, Georgia Tech
Oct. 5 – Anna Stevenson, Gr., MB, Louisville | Aubrey Hamilton, So., OH, Notre Dame
Oct. 12 – Julia Bergmann, Jr., OH, Georgia Tech
Oct. 19 – Kaya Merkler, So., MH, North Carolina | Taylor Rowland, Jr., OH, NC State
Oct. 26 – Mariana Brambilla, Sr., RS, Georgia Tech
Nov. 2 – Julia Bergmann, Jr., OH, Georgia Tech | Marina Markova, Jr., MB, Syracuse
Nov. 9 – Julia Bergmann, Jr., OH, Georgia Tech
Nov. 16 - Emma Clothier, Jr., OH, Florida State
Nov. 23 - Anna Stevenson, Gr., MB, Louisville | Leketor Member-Meneh, Sr., OH, Pitt
2021 ACC Volleyball Freshmen of the Week
Aug. 31 – Bianca Bertolino, OH, Georgia Tech
Sept. 7 – Bianca Bertolino, OH, Georgia Tech
Sept. 14 – Elena Scott, L, Louisville | Jada Allen, MB, NC State
Sept. 21 – Elena Scott, L, Louisville
Sept. 28 – Elena Scott, L, Louisville
Oct. 5 – Khori Louis, MB, Florida State
Oct. 12 – Mabrey Shaffmaster, OH, North Carolina
Oct. 19 – Bianca Bertolino, OH, Georgia Tech
Oct. 26 – Mabrey Shaffmaster, OH, North Carolina
Nov. 2 – Peyman Yardimici, OH, Miami
Nov. 9 – Bianca Bertolino, OH, Georgia Tech
Nov. 16 – Mabrey Shaffmaster, OH, North Carolina
Nov. 23 - Peyman Yardimci, OH, Miami
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.