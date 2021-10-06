GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Louisville middle blocker Anna Stevenson and Notre Dame outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton have been selected as the Atlantic Coast Conference Volleyball Co-Players of the Week, while Florida State middle blocker Khori Louis has been named Freshman of the Week.
Stevenson led her team to sweeps of Clemson and No. 18 Georgia Tech over the weekend, both on the road. The graduate student from Laurens hit .500 for the weekend, with 19 total kills. Stevenson was solid on the defensive side, adding nine blocks across the two matches. She totaled 23.5 points on the weekend and scored the match point for the Cardinals against Clemson.
A sophomore from Hartland, Wisconsin, Hamilton led the Fighting Irish with 32 kills in a pair of road wins at Clemson and Georgia Tech. The outside hitter posted a .375 hitting percentage across the pair of matches, racking up 32.5 points. Hamilton clinched the match point with a kill in both of Notre Dame’s wins.
Louis turned in a dominant defensive performance in wins over NC State and UNC. The rookie from Tallahassee, Florida, led the Seminoles with 16 blocks on the weekend. Louis racked up 20 kills on a .559 hitting percentage across the two victories, totaling 29 points. Her 20 kills tied for the team lead on the weekend. The Seminole freshman recorded only one error in 34 swings last week.
2021 ACC Volleyball Players of the Week
Aug. 31 – Julia Bergmann, Jr., OH, Georgia Tech
Sept. 7 – Kayla Lund, Gr., OH, Pitt | Marina Markova, Jr., MB, Syracuse
Sept. 14 – Chinaza Ndee, Sr., RS, Pitt
Sept. 21 – Anna Stevenson, Gr., MB, Louisville
Sept. 28 – Mariana Brambilla, Sr., RS, Georgia Tech
Oct. 5 – Anna Stevenson, Gr., MB, Louisville | Aubrey Hamilton, So., OH, Notre Dame
2021 ACC Volleyball Freshmen of the Week
Aug. 31 – Bianca Bertolino, OH, Georgia Tech
Sept. 7 – Bianca Bertolino, OH, Georgia Tech
Sept. 14 – Elena Scott, L, Louisville | Jada Allen, MB, NC State
Sept. 21 – Elena Scott, L, Louisville
Sept. 28 – Elena Scott, L, Louisville
Oct. 5 – Khori Louis, MB, Florida State
