SAFE HOME.jpg

The SAFE Home 5k run/walk took place in Clinton on Saturday morning.

Results from the event: 

Hayden Stinson 21:40 - 1st place male

Tyler Darden 23:42

Caleb Howard 24:23

Cooper Stinson 24:38

Chris O’Neal 26:14

Hastings Stewart 27:12

Adam Wofford 28:09

Danielle Hernandez 28:31- 1st place female

Lee Atkinson 30:44

Laurel Hickman 32:56

Robert Delgado 35:44

Travis Simpson 35:44

MK Kelley 37:41

Brandi Patterson 40:18

Melinda Humphries 40:46

Cayla Crowder 40:49

Joe Godwin 40:49

Charlotte Weber 42:25

Ron Barber 44:04

Brigitte Smith 45:11

Emma Grace Cruickshanks 48:52

Cheryl Bryson 48:52

Gary Birchmore 54:52

Jarred Holland 55:26

Michelle Womble 55:47

Cynthia Rhinehart 55:47