The SAFE Home 5k run/walk took place in Clinton on Saturday morning.
Results from the event:
Hayden Stinson 21:40 - 1st place male
Tyler Darden 23:42
Caleb Howard 24:23
Cooper Stinson 24:38
Chris O’Neal 26:14
Hastings Stewart 27:12
Adam Wofford 28:09
Danielle Hernandez 28:31- 1st place female
Lee Atkinson 30:44
Laurel Hickman 32:56
Robert Delgado 35:44
Travis Simpson 35:44
MK Kelley 37:41
Brandi Patterson 40:18
Melinda Humphries 40:46
Cayla Crowder 40:49
Joe Godwin 40:49
Charlotte Weber 42:25
Ron Barber 44:04
Brigitte Smith 45:11
Emma Grace Cruickshanks 48:52
Cheryl Bryson 48:52
Gary Birchmore 54:52
Jarred Holland 55:26
Michelle Womble 55:47
Cynthia Rhinehart 55:47
