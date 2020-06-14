Former Presbyterian College standout Cortney Storey was voted to the Big South Conference 2010-19 Women's Basketball All-Decade Team presented by Hercules Tires, the league announced on Thursday.
Storey finished as the program's Division I leader in points (1,357), assists (524) and steals (227) as well as games started (121) and minutes (4,275). After being named the 2014-15 Big South Freshman of the year, the guard went on to earn All-Big South honors each of her remaining seasons including All-Tournament honors as a junior and First Team honors as a senior. The Fayetteville, Tennessee, native was also a six-time Big South Player of the Week and two-time Big South Freshman of the Week.
Storey is the first women's basketball player to earn this distinction and joins Justin Bethel (football) as PC's current Big South All-Decade players.
The league's All-Decade Teams were first unveiled as part of the Big South's 30th Anniversary celebration in 2013-14 to recognize the student-athletes and coaches who excelled in their respective sport in each decade since the Conference's founding in 1983. Previous Women's Basketball All-Decade Teams were recognized for the years 1986-89, 1990-99 and 2000-09.
A 15-person committee of Big South Conference administrators served as the official voting panel to determine the All-Decade Team, with fan voting comprising 20 percent of the overall total. The 2010-19 Women's Basketball All-Decade Team is listed below in alphabetical order and features 12 players and one head coach. In case of ties, additional honorees have been added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.