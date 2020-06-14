Storey

Former Presbyterian College standout Cortney Storey was voted to the Big South Conference 2010-19 Women's Basketball All-Decade Team presented by Hercules Tires, the league announced on Thursday.

Storey finished as the program's Division I leader in points (1,357), assists (524) and steals (227) as well as games started (121) and minutes (4,275). After being named the 2014-15 Big South Freshman of the year, the guard went on to earn All-Big South honors each of her remaining seasons including All-Tournament honors as a junior and First Team honors as a senior. The Fayetteville, Tennessee, native was also a six-time Big South Player of the Week and two-time Big South Freshman of the Week.

Storey is the first women's basketball player to earn this distinction and joins Justin Bethel (football) as PC's current Big South All-Decade players.

The league's All-Decade Teams were first unveiled as part of the Big South's 30th Anniversary celebration in 2013-14 to recognize the student-athletes and coaches who excelled in their respective sport in each decade since the Conference's founding in 1983. Previous Women's Basketball All-Decade Teams were recognized for the years 1986-89, 1990-99 and 2000-09.

A 15-person committee of Big South Conference administrators served as the official voting panel to determine the All-Decade Team, with fan voting comprising 20 percent of the overall total.  The 2010-19 Women's Basketball All-Decade Team is listed below in alphabetical order and features 12 players and one head coach.  In case of ties, additional honorees have been added.