Laurens native Seth Strickland has joined the football coaching staff at Albany (Ga.) State University.
The son of former Laurens District 55 superintendent Dr. Billy Strickland is leaving IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., where he was quarterbacks coach.
Strickland played at LDHS and the University of South Carolina, where he later served on the coaching staff.
The Golden Rams, coached by Gabe Giardina, went 7-4 in 2019.
Strickland was a 3-year letterman as a player at USC, where he made the Southeastern Conference Academic Roll three times and the Athletic Director Honor Roll six times. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 2012.
Strickland also served as quarterbacks coach for the AAF’s Orlando Apollos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.