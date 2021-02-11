Hampton, Va. –The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team, behind a career-high scoring night from Rayshon Harrison and a double-double by Kirshon Thrash, outscored Hampton 45-29 in the second half to break open a two-point game at intermission, and take the 85-70 win in Big South action Thursday night at the Convocation Center in Hampton, Va. PC was led by two career-high scorers in Harrison with 24, and Brandon Younger with 18.
Scoring the Game
PC’s Brandon Younger hit the game’s first basket with a three-pointers at 18:50, but it was Hampton with the next eight points, book-ended by two three-pointers, to take an 8-3 lead, 16:52. The Blue Hose came right back with a two and three-pointer over the next minute to tie it at 8-8, 15:21 to go. A back and forth battle, the next eight minutes saw nine lead changes and four ties, the final one at 21-21, 7:25 on the clock. A Kobe Stewart dunk with just over seven to play sparked a 12-4 run, which also included a three-pointers from Younger and Rayshon Harrison, as PC took its largest lead of the half at eight, 33-25, 5:14 left. Hampton answered with a 7-3 run to cut the margin to four, 36-32, 2:42 remaining. The Blue Hose led 40-35, just under a minute to go off a Winston Hill layup, but Marquis Godwin hit a three-pointer in the closing seconds as PC went into the locker room leading by two, 40-38.
Hampton outshot PC 5-2 in the opening two minutes of the second half to retake the lead, 43-42, 18:16 on the clock. Harrison’s three at 17:35 jump-started a 12-0 run to give PC a 54-43 lead, just under 12 to go. A couple of Hampton free throws at 11:42 would snap the drought. After a Hampton layup at 11:13, PC recorded the next six points to extend its lead to 15, 62-47, 9:58 remaining. The Pirates cut the margin to 10 just under eight to play, but the Blue Hose outscored the home team, 10-5, to extend their lead to 16, 76-60, 4:31 to play. A 20-point game, 833-63, with under two minutes to play, Hampton closed out the game with a 7-2 run as PC came away with the 85-70 win.
Players of the Game
Rayshon Harrison led the team with a career-high 24 points, helped in part by a career-best five three-pointers. Bradon Younger followed with a career-high tying 18 points. Winston Hill added 14, while Kirshon Thrash tied his career-high 11 points, as well as a career-best 11 rebounds, for his first double-double. Raymond Bethea led Hampton with 14 points, with Davion Warren tops on the boards with seven.
Stats of the Game
PC shot a season-high 54.8% from the field, including 58.1% in the second half. Hampton shot 43.1% and hit a game-high eight three-pointers. The Blue Hose recorded seven three-pointers and were 10-of-16 from the charity stripe, compared to 18-of-23 for the Pirates. Turnovers were tied at 14-14, but PC dominated the boards, 41-26, and held an 18-4 advantage in second chance points.
Notables
Kirshon Thrash recorded his first double-double with a career-high tying 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Rayshon Harrison led the team with a career-high 24 points, helped by a best nine field goals.
Rayshon Harrison recorded a career-high five three-pointers.
Kobe Stewart finished with a career-high six points.
Brandon Younger tied his career-high with 18 points, off a career-best eight field goals.
For the Record
The Blue Hose move to 6-11 overall, 4-9 in the Big South, while Hampton drops to 8-10, 7-6.
Up Next
PC stays in Hampton Feb. 12, for the second game of the series with the Pirates. Friday’s contest is at 4 p.m.
