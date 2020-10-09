After 6 first-half punts and a scoreless first half, Chapman finally woke up for 24 second half points and a win Friday over a spirited Clinton Red Devil defense.
Playing the #3 team in Class AAA, the defending state champion Panthers, Clinton at one point in the first half led Chapman 72 to 9 in offensive yards. Clinton’s first drive of the game took almost the entire first quarter, leaving Chapman deep in its own territory. The Panthers scored on the first possession of the second half – while Clinton’s 99-yard subsequent kickoff return TD was taken off the board by holding – and never looked back.
Chapman won, 24-8.
“That was the plan – sustain drives, eat up the clock, keep the ball out of their hands,” Clinton football head coach Corey Fountain said, “(but) we have to finish drives.”
Clinton now has 2 weeks to prepare for Woodruff, a winner Friday night over Emerald.
Clinton scored against Chapman with 37 seconds left on the game clock – a QB Davis Wilson to Kimon Quarles shovel pass and a two-point conversion. Clinton had 236 yards of total offense – Shy Kinard ran for 78 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.