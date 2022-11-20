Clinton Red Devil senior volleyball player Madison Swindler signed a letter of intent to continue her education and volleyball career playing for the Clark Atlanta University Panthers.
Swindler was part of the Clinton volleyball team that finished in a tie for second in the region.
During her senior campaign, she made the All-Region Team, and All-State Team and was an alternate for the North-South Volleyball All-Star Team.
Outside of volleyball, she was also the Clinton High School Homecoming Queen this year.
Her statistics this season include a serving average of .971. This included 65 aces. She also collected 201 kills and 65 digs.
While at Clark Atlanta University, Swindler wants to study business and become a fashion entrepreneur. She hopes to one day own her own design company.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.