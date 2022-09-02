The Laurens Raiders are still looking for their first win of the season after falling to the Belton-Honea Path Bears 48-20 on Friday night at BHP.
Laurens drops to 0-3 on the season. BHP improves to 2-0. The Raiders have been outscored 144-55 in their first three games. Other losses include 41-7 against Hillcrest and 55-28 against Clinton.
BHP tallied 372 yards of total offense to the Raiders 272 yards. Raider quarterback James Rawl was 18 for 28 for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Rawl was also the Raiders leading ground gainer, running for 62 yards on 13 carries.
In the first quarter, BHP struck first after a 7-play drive to start the game. AJ Pendleton connected with Eli Strickland for a touchdown pass to give the Bears a 7-0 lead.
Laurens settled for a 34-yard field goal from Robert Luna on their next possession to narrow the margin to 7-3.
BHP answered with an 8-yard touchdown run by Justin Lathan to make it 14-3 at the end of the quarter. The Raiders have been outscored 49-10 in the first quarter this season.
Laurens changed the momentum with a 56-yard scoring toss from James Rawl to Nick Fowler to make it 14-10 with 10:48 to play in the first half.
The Bears increased their lead in the last 3:08 in the second quarter with back-to-back touchdowns. Pendleton scored on runs of 26 yards and 10 yards to put the Bears on top 27-10.
With time running out in the half, Laurens drove down the field and Luna connected on a 40-yard field goal to make it 27-13 at halftime.
BHP added two touchdowns in the third quarter to put the game away. Pendleton scored on a 10-yard run and then hit Dillon Gilbert on a touchdown pass. The Bears led 41-13 after three quarters of play.
In the fourth quarter, Rawl hit Cayson Elledge for the Raiders on a 16-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter. Shaheem Robbs scored on a 1-yard run for BHP to complete the scoring at 48-20.
Laurens will host Chapman on Friday night at 7:30pm for their first home game of the 2022 season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.