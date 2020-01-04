Laurens’ Thomas Jones has been ranked as one of the Miami Marlin’s top 50 prospects by the Prospects1500.com web site.
Jones, a third-round draft pick of the Marlins in 2017 and 84th player chosen, is ranked No. 28 in the organization by the site. Jones’ listing notes the following:
Jones made improvements in his average and OBP while increasing his SLG. He did have 135 strikeouts in 385 at bats, leaving room for improvement.
In the list of 50 prospects, Jones is ranked 15th out of 29 who have thus far played in the minor leagues at Class A or below.
Jones spent the 2019 season playing for the Clinton (Iowa) Lumber Kings of the Class A Midwest League, where he batted .239 (92-385) with 46 runs, 54 runs batted in, 19 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 135 strikeouts. His on-base percentage was .332 and his slugging percentage 382. He played in 114 games.
Since signing with Miami, Jones has also played with the team’s affiliate in the Gulf Coast League, Batavia (N.Y.) of the New York-Penn League and Greensboro (N.C.) of the South Atlantic League.
