Thompson Earns Scholar-Athlete of The Year Honors

Presbyterian College senior Katie Thompson was named the Big South Scholar-Athlete of the Year, as announced by the league office on Wednesday afternoon. It's the second straight season that Thompson has earned this honor as she was awarded it after the 2019 season.
She became the first player in the conference to win back-to-back awards since Nicolin Luecke of Charleston Southern won two straight awards in 2016 and 2017. Thompson is the seventh player in women's tennis history in the league to earn multiple scholar-athlete of the year honors.
Thompson is an Early Childhood Education major holding a 4.0 GPA.
She appeared in 12 matches during the abbreviated 2020 spring season (five singles, seven doubles), and her 6-1, 6-4 singles victory against Winthrop on March 12 tied the PC Division I program record for career wins in Big South matches (14). During the fall season, Thompson earned a flight win at the Elon Fall Invitational, as well as a doubles victory at the ITA Regionals with Beth Taylor. A 2019 All-Conference honoree in doubles, Thompson also paired with Beth Lacey for two wins at the Furman Duals while adding two victories in singles action. Thompson claimed two singles wins and a doubles victory at the Wofford Invitational in November.
In her career, Thompson finished third in career singles win percentage at .569 (33-25) and leads the Blue Hose in doubles win percentage at .688 (22-10).
