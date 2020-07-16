Thompson Nominated for 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year

Recently graduated Presbyterian College women's tennis player Katie Thompson has been named PC's nominee for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award, as announced Tuesday afternoon.
Rooted in Title IX, the NCAA Woman of the Year Award was established in 1991 to recognize graduating female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service, and leadership throughout collegiate careers.
NCAA member schools have nominated a record 605 female college athletes for the award this year. The nominees represent all three NCAA divisions, including 259 nominees from Division I, 126 from Division II, and 220 from Division III. Nominees competed in 24 sports, with multisport student-athletes accounting for 128 of the nominees.
Thompson graduated with a 4.0 in early childhood education while being a four-year starter for the Blue Hose. She finished her career with 55 combined wins, which included 33 singles wins throughout her time at PC. Thompson sits third in career singles win percentage at .569 (33-25) and leads the Blue Hose in doubles win percentage at .688 (22-10).
She appeared in 12 matches during the abbreviated 2020 spring season (five singles, seven doubles). Her 6-1, 6-4 singles victory against Winthrop on March 12 tied the PC Division I program record for career wins in Big South matches (14).
Following the abbreviated 2020 season, Thompson was named the Big South Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive year, becoming the first league player since 2017 to win two consecutive awards. She also earned the prestigious Christenberry Award in mid-May.
Conference offices will select up to two nominees each from their pool of member school nominees. Then, the Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division.
From the Top 30, the Woman of the Year selection committee will determine the top three honorees in each division and announce nine finalists. The NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics then will choose the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year, who will be named this fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.