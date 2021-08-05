Thornwell Charter School announced on Thursday that its new athletics program will be available to students this school year.
Fall and winter sports offered are football, volleyball, cross country, cheerleading, archery, and basketball with plans to add baseball, softball, soccer, golf, and tennis in the spring.
Thornwell Charter School opened in 2019, following the closure of the original Thornwell School in 2007. The school currently serves K5 – 9th grades with plans to add grade levels each year until the school reaches twelfth grade in the fall of 2024.
“Our goal from the beginning has been to provide a robust offering of extracurricular activities alongside a strong academic program,” said Melissa Moore, principal of Thornwell Charter School. “The introduction of our athletics program puts us one step closer toward fully recognizing that goal.”
The 2021 fall football schedule will include a series of Thursday night games against opponents including Whitmire and Gray Court. A mid-October homecoming celebration will serve to recognize the first season of Thornwell Charter School athletes and welcome back alumni.
“For the first time in over a decade, a new generation of Thornwell Saints will take the field,” says Jay Gardner, Thornwell Charter School’s Athletics Director.
In preparation for the start of school and the upcoming football season, Thornwell Charter School is hosting a Back to School event on August 21 from 5 – 8pm. The event, which is open to the public, will be held on the school’s football field and in the gym. Food will be available for purchase, and a variety of activities are planned, including a wiffle ball tournament and bounce house. Past Thornwell sports jerseys will also be available for purchase.
“We are excited to introduce the Thornwell family, past and present, to our first year of student-athletes during this event,” says Gardner. “We have been working to develop our athletics program for quite a while, and it’s exciting to see those efforts finally come to fruition.”
For more information on Thornwell Charter School’s athletics program, the Back to School event, or if interested in participating in the wiffle ball tournament, contact Thornwell Charter School’s main office or message the Thornwell Charter School Athletics Facebook page. The wiffle ball tournament will consist of four-person teams. Wiffle ball participants must apply and pay the $25 fee by August 13. All proceeds will go toward Thornwell Charter School’s athletics program.
