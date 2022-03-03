Harrison.jpg

PHOTO COURTESY OF PC ATHLETICS

Three members of the Presbyterian Blue Hose men’s basketball team earned Big South Conference honors, as announced by the league office on Tuesday.

BIG SOUTH HONORS

Junior forward Owen McCormack was named Big South Scholar-Athlete of the Year in a vote by the league’s sports information directors. McCormack was also named to the Big South All-Academic team for the second straight year. Sophomore guard Rayshon Harrison was voted Second Team All-Big South Conference for the second consecutive year. Freshman guard Marquis Barnett garnered Big South All-Freshman team honors.

MCCORMACK EXCELLING ON AND OFF THE COURT

Last week, McCormack was named to the CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) Academic All-District Four First Team. McCormack joins former Blue Hose men’s basketball player Walt Allen (2010-11) as the two players in the program’s history to earn the Big South Scholar-Athlete of the Year award. 

A native of Advance, North Carolina, McCormack has a 3.85 GPA majoring in Business Administration with a Data Analytics concentration and Economics

This season, McCormack has seen action in all 31 games with a couple of starts. He has scored in double-figures five times including a season-high 13 points in Presbyterian’s win over The Citadel. For his career, he has collected 21 double-digit scoring games while seeing action in 85 games with 42 starts.

HARRISON NAMED ALL-BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE FOR THE SECOND TIME 

Harrison, who earned Big South Freshman of the Year and Second Team All-Big South Conference honors last season, joins Al’Lonzo Coleman (2009, 2012) and Jordan Downing (2014, 2015) as Blue Hose players that have been named All-Big South Conference two times in their careers.

The Greenville, South Carolina native ranks second in the Big South Conference in scoring averaging 17 points per game. He has recorded 26 double-figure scoring games and 12 games scoring at least 20 points. Harrison ranks among the nation’s leaders in free throw percentage shooting 85.1 percent from the line.

On November 29, Harrison was named Big South Co-Player of the Week after averaging 22.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in helping Presbyterian collect three wins in the University of New Orleans Classic (Nov. 24-26).

BIG SOUTH ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Barnett is the fifth player in Presbyterian men’s basketball history to garner Big South All-Freshman team honors.

The Brunswick, Ohio native has recorded four double-figure scoring games which all came in Big South Conference play. He scored a season-high 15 points in Presbyterian’s road win at Radford on February 5. Barnett had four games where he grabbed at least five rebounds in Big South Conference play.

2021-22 Big South Conference Men’s Basketball

First Team

DJ Burns Jr., Winthrop

Drew Pember, UNC Asheville

Justin Hill, Longwood

John-Michael Wright, High Point

Isaiah Wilkins, Longwood

Second Team

Bryson Mozone, USC Upstate

D’Maurian Williams, Gardner-Webb

Zack Austin, High Point

Rayshon Harrison, Presbyterian College

Jordan Gainey, USC Upstate

Honorable Mention

Cedric Henderson Jr., Campbell

LJ Thorpe, UNC Asheville

Patrick Good, Winthrop

DeShaun Wade, Longwood

Lance Terry, Gardner-Webb

All-Freshman Team

Zack Austin, High Point (tie)

Jordan Gainey, USC Upstate (tie)

Claudell Harris, Jr., Charleston Southern

Marquis Barnett, Presbyterian College

Taje Kelly, Charleston Southern

All-Academic Team

Austin McCullough, R-Sr., Campbell

Lance Terry, Jr., Gardner-Webb

Emmanuel Izunabor, Jr., High Point

Zac Watson, Sr., Longwood

Kameron Langley, Grad., North Carolina A&T

Owen McCormack, Jr., Presbyterian

Shaquan Jules, Jr., Radford

Coty Jude, Sr., UNC Asheville

Josh Aldrich, Sr., USC Upstate

Russell Jones Jr., Jr., Winthrop

Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Owen McCormack, Presbyterian

 

Player of the Year

DJ Burns Jr., Winthrop

Defensive Player of the Year

Drew Pember, UNC Asheville

Coach of the Year

Griff Aldrich, Longwood

Co-Freshman of the Year

Zack Austin, High Point

Jordan Gainey, USC Upstate