Three members of the Presbyterian Blue Hose men’s basketball team earned Big South Conference honors, as announced by the league office on Tuesday.
BIG SOUTH HONORS
Junior forward Owen McCormack was named Big South Scholar-Athlete of the Year in a vote by the league’s sports information directors. McCormack was also named to the Big South All-Academic team for the second straight year. Sophomore guard Rayshon Harrison was voted Second Team All-Big South Conference for the second consecutive year. Freshman guard Marquis Barnett garnered Big South All-Freshman team honors.
MCCORMACK EXCELLING ON AND OFF THE COURT
Last week, McCormack was named to the CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) Academic All-District Four First Team. McCormack joins former Blue Hose men’s basketball player Walt Allen (2010-11) as the two players in the program’s history to earn the Big South Scholar-Athlete of the Year award.
A native of Advance, North Carolina, McCormack has a 3.85 GPA majoring in Business Administration with a Data Analytics concentration and Economics
This season, McCormack has seen action in all 31 games with a couple of starts. He has scored in double-figures five times including a season-high 13 points in Presbyterian’s win over The Citadel. For his career, he has collected 21 double-digit scoring games while seeing action in 85 games with 42 starts.
HARRISON NAMED ALL-BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE FOR THE SECOND TIME
Harrison, who earned Big South Freshman of the Year and Second Team All-Big South Conference honors last season, joins Al’Lonzo Coleman (2009, 2012) and Jordan Downing (2014, 2015) as Blue Hose players that have been named All-Big South Conference two times in their careers.
The Greenville, South Carolina native ranks second in the Big South Conference in scoring averaging 17 points per game. He has recorded 26 double-figure scoring games and 12 games scoring at least 20 points. Harrison ranks among the nation’s leaders in free throw percentage shooting 85.1 percent from the line.
On November 29, Harrison was named Big South Co-Player of the Week after averaging 22.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in helping Presbyterian collect three wins in the University of New Orleans Classic (Nov. 24-26).
BIG SOUTH ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Barnett is the fifth player in Presbyterian men’s basketball history to garner Big South All-Freshman team honors.
The Brunswick, Ohio native has recorded four double-figure scoring games which all came in Big South Conference play. He scored a season-high 15 points in Presbyterian’s road win at Radford on February 5. Barnett had four games where he grabbed at least five rebounds in Big South Conference play.
2021-22 Big South Conference Men’s Basketball
First Team
DJ Burns Jr., Winthrop
Drew Pember, UNC Asheville
Justin Hill, Longwood
John-Michael Wright, High Point
Isaiah Wilkins, Longwood
Second Team
Bryson Mozone, USC Upstate
D’Maurian Williams, Gardner-Webb
Zack Austin, High Point
Rayshon Harrison, Presbyterian College
Jordan Gainey, USC Upstate
Honorable Mention
Cedric Henderson Jr., Campbell
LJ Thorpe, UNC Asheville
Patrick Good, Winthrop
DeShaun Wade, Longwood
Lance Terry, Gardner-Webb
All-Freshman Team
Zack Austin, High Point (tie)
Jordan Gainey, USC Upstate (tie)
Claudell Harris, Jr., Charleston Southern
Marquis Barnett, Presbyterian College
Taje Kelly, Charleston Southern
All-Academic Team
Austin McCullough, R-Sr., Campbell
Lance Terry, Jr., Gardner-Webb
Emmanuel Izunabor, Jr., High Point
Zac Watson, Sr., Longwood
Kameron Langley, Grad., North Carolina A&T
Owen McCormack, Jr., Presbyterian
Shaquan Jules, Jr., Radford
Coty Jude, Sr., UNC Asheville
Josh Aldrich, Sr., USC Upstate
Russell Jones Jr., Jr., Winthrop
Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Owen McCormack, Presbyterian
Player of the Year
DJ Burns Jr., Winthrop
Defensive Player of the Year
Drew Pember, UNC Asheville
Coach of the Year
Griff Aldrich, Longwood
Co-Freshman of the Year
Zack Austin, High Point
Jordan Gainey, USC Upstate
