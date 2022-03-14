The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) announced the 2022 Bridge Builder Excellence Award “BBEA” Nominees & Top 10 Finalists presented by Spinx Corporation  (Making Life Easier!).  The award rewards and encourages excellence in the community, in the classroom and on the field. 

Three Laurens County student-athletes were nominated for this award: Davis Wilson-Clinton, Jykorie Gary-Clinton and James Rawl-Laurens.

Award Criteria:

·       Football Excellence = 30%

·        Academics - Minimum 3.2 Core GPA = 40%

·        Exemplary School, Character, Community Citizenship, and Leadership = 30%

Each statewide nominee will receive a certificate of recognition for their accomplishments. In addition, finalists will be invited to share their story with state football legend Levon Kirkland on the “Inside Blitz w/ Levon Kirkland”: A Sports & Leadership Podcast. 

The Top 10 Finalists will also be invited to participate in the 3rd annual BBEA Ceremony & Benefit on April 28 from Zen in Downtown Greenville. It will be a “Heisman” style ceremony with the winner announced live at the event.

Below you will find a comprehensive list of 70 young men nominated for the award.  The Top 10 Finalists invited to attend the April 28 event are Kazarius Adams (Gray Collegiate), Jace Blackshear (Hilton Head Christian), Jaylin Davis (Lake Marion), Prometheus Franklin (Greenville), Corey Heath (Silver Bluff), Davion Joyner (Fort Dorchester), Gray Leaphart (Gilbert), Grayson Loftis (Gaffney), Drew Settle (Chapman), and Ricardo Sprinkle (Orangeburg-Wilkinson).

Nominee Name

*Kazarius Adams

Carson Benfield

Mazeo Bennett

Dante Black

*Jace Blackshear

Jeremy Bland

Harley Boatwright

Payton Buhler

Christian Cancello

Josh Daniels

*Jaylin Davis

Logan Daye

John Deal

Jamir Dewberry

Jay Dillard

Stephen DiStasio

Christian Draper

*Prometheus Franklin

Jykorie Gary

Drew Geoly

Devin Gillespie

Timothy Goldsmith

Deadrian Hall

Tyreik Hayes

*Corey Heath

Navian Hilliard

Ashton Howard

Ivan Huerta

Ethan Hunt

Bradley Hunt

Jamie Hutchison

*Davion Joyner

Ja-Khaydin Kinard

*Gray Leaphart

Julian "Alex" Ledford

Dylan Lesesne

*Grayson Loftis

Taqiyy Lott

A'Jani Mainer

Myles Martin

Jaden McLeod

Ethan Muilenburg

Joseph Ramirez

James Rawl

Harold Reed

Caleb Rentz

Jamian Risher

Kenneth Rivers

Seth Robinson

Quashon Rollins

Zyshonne Rollins

CJ Sahlman

Weston Sandifer

Matthew Scarpa

Jody Sellers

*Drew Settle

Riley Shinn

Jackson Sims

Ryan Smith

Bret Smith

Walter Smth

*Ricardo Sprinkle

Tanner Staton

Carlton Terry

Jordan Thomas

Bryce Washington

Trevor Weldon

Maleik Williams

Davis Wilson

Abram Wright

Nominee High School

Gray Collegiate 

York Comprehensive 

Greenville 

Chapman 

Hilton Head Christian 

Hillcrest 

Gilbert 

Wade Hampton 

St. Joseph's Catholic 

West Florence 

Lake Marion 

South Pointe 

Emerald 

Gettys D. Broome 

TL Hanna

South Pointe 

Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Greenville 

Clinton 

Greenwood 

Cheraw 

Manning 

York Comprehensive 

Mullins 

Silver Bluff 

Lake Marion 

Cross 

Battery Creek 

Lamar

Hartsville 

Fort Dorchester

Fort Dorchester

Airport 

Gilbert 

Ashley Ridge 

Heathwood Hall 

Gaffney 

Strom Thurmond 

Midland Valley 

Easley 

Silver Bluff 

Batesburg-Leesville

Gettys D. Broome

Laurens 

Columbia 

Chesnee

Wade Hampton 

St Johns 

Orangeburg Prep. 

Allendale-Fairfax 

Allendale-Fairfax 

St. Joseph's Catholic

Barnwell 

Hilton Head Christian 

Chesterfield 

Chapman 

Hilton Head Christian

Nation Ford

Nation Ford 

Ridge Spring - Monetta 

TL Hanna

Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Brookland Cayce 

Conway 

Fox Creek 

Williston Elko 

Hilton Head Preparatory

Silver Bluff 

Clinton 

Philip Simmons 

Hometown

West Columbia

York

Greenville

Inman

Bluffton

Fountain Inn

Leesville

Hampton

Anderson

Florence

Irmo

Rock Hill

Greenwood

Cowpens

Anderson

Rock Hill

Bamberg

Greenville

Clinton

Greenwood

Cheraw

Pinewood

York

Mullins

Aiken

Cameron

Cross

Beaufort

Lamar

Hartsville

Ladson

North Charleston

Gaston

Gilbert

Summerville

Columbia

Gaffney

North Augusta

Graniteville

Easley

New Ellenton

Batesburg-Leesville

Cowpens

Laurens

Columbia

Spartanburg

Varnville

Johns Island

Orangeburg

Allendale

Fairfax

Greenville

Barnwell

Bluffton

Ruby

Inman

Bluffton

Fort Mill

Fort Mill

Greer

Anderson

Orangeburg

Lexington

Conway

North Augusta

Williston

Hilton Head Island

Beech Island

Clinton

Wando