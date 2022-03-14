The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) announced the 2022 Bridge Builder Excellence Award “BBEA” Nominees & Top 10 Finalists presented by Spinx Corporation (Making Life Easier!). The award rewards and encourages excellence in the community, in the classroom and on the field.
Three Laurens County student-athletes were nominated for this award: Davis Wilson-Clinton, Jykorie Gary-Clinton and James Rawl-Laurens.
Award Criteria:
· Football Excellence = 30%
· Academics - Minimum 3.2 Core GPA = 40%
· Exemplary School, Character, Community Citizenship, and Leadership = 30%
Each statewide nominee will receive a certificate of recognition for their accomplishments. In addition, finalists will be invited to share their story with state football legend Levon Kirkland on the “Inside Blitz w/ Levon Kirkland”: A Sports & Leadership Podcast.
The Top 10 Finalists will also be invited to participate in the 3rd annual BBEA Ceremony & Benefit on April 28 from Zen in Downtown Greenville. It will be a “Heisman” style ceremony with the winner announced live at the event.
Below you will find a comprehensive list of 70 young men nominated for the award. The Top 10 Finalists invited to attend the April 28 event are Kazarius Adams (Gray Collegiate), Jace Blackshear (Hilton Head Christian), Jaylin Davis (Lake Marion), Prometheus Franklin (Greenville), Corey Heath (Silver Bluff), Davion Joyner (Fort Dorchester), Gray Leaphart (Gilbert), Grayson Loftis (Gaffney), Drew Settle (Chapman), and Ricardo Sprinkle (Orangeburg-Wilkinson).
Nominee Name
*Kazarius Adams
Carson Benfield
Mazeo Bennett
Dante Black
*Jace Blackshear
Jeremy Bland
Harley Boatwright
Payton Buhler
Christian Cancello
Josh Daniels
*Jaylin Davis
Logan Daye
John Deal
Jamir Dewberry
Jay Dillard
Stephen DiStasio
Christian Draper
*Prometheus Franklin
Jykorie Gary
Drew Geoly
Devin Gillespie
Timothy Goldsmith
Deadrian Hall
Tyreik Hayes
*Corey Heath
Navian Hilliard
Ashton Howard
Ivan Huerta
Ethan Hunt
Bradley Hunt
Jamie Hutchison
*Davion Joyner
Ja-Khaydin Kinard
*Gray Leaphart
Julian "Alex" Ledford
Dylan Lesesne
*Grayson Loftis
Taqiyy Lott
A'Jani Mainer
Myles Martin
Jaden McLeod
Ethan Muilenburg
Joseph Ramirez
James Rawl
Harold Reed
Caleb Rentz
Jamian Risher
Kenneth Rivers
Seth Robinson
Quashon Rollins
Zyshonne Rollins
CJ Sahlman
Weston Sandifer
Matthew Scarpa
Jody Sellers
*Drew Settle
Riley Shinn
Jackson Sims
Ryan Smith
Bret Smith
Walter Smth
*Ricardo Sprinkle
Tanner Staton
Carlton Terry
Jordan Thomas
Bryce Washington
Trevor Weldon
Maleik Williams
Davis Wilson
Abram Wright
Nominee High School
Gray Collegiate
York Comprehensive
Greenville
Chapman
Hilton Head Christian
Hillcrest
Gilbert
Wade Hampton
St. Joseph's Catholic
West Florence
Lake Marion
South Pointe
Emerald
Gettys D. Broome
TL Hanna
South Pointe
Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Greenville
Clinton
Greenwood
Cheraw
Manning
York Comprehensive
Mullins
Silver Bluff
Lake Marion
Cross
Battery Creek
Lamar
Hartsville
Fort Dorchester
Fort Dorchester
Airport
Gilbert
Ashley Ridge
Heathwood Hall
Gaffney
Strom Thurmond
Midland Valley
Easley
Silver Bluff
Batesburg-Leesville
Gettys D. Broome
Laurens
Columbia
Chesnee
Wade Hampton
St Johns
Orangeburg Prep.
Allendale-Fairfax
Allendale-Fairfax
St. Joseph's Catholic
Barnwell
Hilton Head Christian
Chesterfield
Chapman
Hilton Head Christian
Nation Ford
Nation Ford
Ridge Spring - Monetta
TL Hanna
Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Brookland Cayce
Conway
Fox Creek
Williston Elko
Hilton Head Preparatory
Silver Bluff
Clinton
Philip Simmons
Hometown
West Columbia
York
Greenville
Inman
Bluffton
Fountain Inn
Leesville
Hampton
Anderson
Florence
Irmo
Rock Hill
Greenwood
Cowpens
Anderson
Rock Hill
Bamberg
Greenville
Clinton
Greenwood
Cheraw
Pinewood
York
Mullins
Aiken
Cameron
Cross
Beaufort
Lamar
Hartsville
Ladson
North Charleston
Gaston
Gilbert
Summerville
Columbia
Gaffney
North Augusta
Graniteville
Easley
New Ellenton
Batesburg-Leesville
Cowpens
Laurens
Columbia
Spartanburg
Varnville
Johns Island
Orangeburg
Allendale
Fairfax
Greenville
Barnwell
Bluffton
Ruby
Inman
Bluffton
Fort Mill
Fort Mill
Greer
Anderson
Orangeburg
Lexington
Conway
North Augusta
Williston
Hilton Head Island
Beech Island
Clinton
Wando
