Three athletes at Laurens District High School – baseball players Zach Faulkner and Sulli Pinson and cross-country runner Luke Tatham – announced their plans to continue their educational and athletic careers.
Faulkner has signed to play baseball at the University of South Carolina Union. Pinson and Tatham are headed to Erskine College. Pinson will be playing baseball, while Tatham will be running cross-country.
All three received praise from their coaches.
“I’ve been watching Zach since the seventh grade,” Coach Tori Patterson said. “He finally understands that you have to work hard, and it’s hard work that has put him in position to continue his baseball career, which has been his goal.”
“When Sulli first came out, he had a good arm,” Patterson said, “but he could not field, and he couldn’t hit. Now, with his final season as a Raider just starting, he has become a pretty good hitter and a pretty good fielder, and he’s still got that live arm.”
“He exemplifies everything I love about Laurens. Luke is a great student from a great family,” said Cross-Country Coach Thomas Moore.
