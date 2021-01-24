Franklin Springs, Ga. – Morgan Norris, Cassandra Lopez and Jaslynn Gallegos each placed second in their respective weight classes to lead the Blue Hose on Sunday at the Robert Horton Memorial Women`s Tournament hosted by Emmanuel College. Freshman Samantha Miller finished in third in her bracket.
NOTABLES
- Lopez jumped out to a quick start with a 1:08 pinfall victory in her opening match before a dominating 19-8 technical fall victory.
- In her semifinal she made quick work of her opponent with a 32 second pinfall victory. She would finish second in the 109 bracket after an 8-0 decision in the final.
- Gallegos opened the day with a 1:08 pinfall victory in her quarterfinal match and followed that up with a 10-2 decision to put her in the title match of the 116 pound bracket. Gallegos was unable to pick up the title as a 12-5 decision put her in second place.
- Morgan Norris got off to a fast start with a 10-0 tech fall victory which was followed up by a 36 second pinfall win to put her into the 143 pound final. She suffered a 10-0 tech fall defeat to finish second in her weight class.
- In the 101 bracket, Miller suffered a 13-7 setback in her opening match before back-to-back pinfall victories propelled her into the third place match. In the third place match, Miller earned a dominating 10-0 technical fall victory to earn a third place finish.
- Lillian Humphries picked up a pair of victories to earn a fifth place finish in her 136 pound bracket.
- Hannah McElroy added a win during Sunday's tournament and placed sixth in the 130 pound weight class.
RESULTS
101 – Samantha Miller (3-1) 3rd Place
Elizabeth Dosado (Cumberlands) def. Samantha Miller (PC) Dec. 13-7
Samantha Miller (PC) def. Kassidy Ramirez (Lyon) Fall 1:07
Samantha Miller (PC) def. Devyn Gomez (Life) Fall 1:14
Samantha Miller (PC) def. Unity Cordova (Life) TF 10-0
109 – Cassandra Lopez (3-1) 2nd Place
Cassandra Lopez (PC) def. Ally Graham (Life) Fall 1:08
Cassandra Lopez (PC) def. Jaine Stephens (Cumberlands) TF 19-8
Cassandra Lopez (PC) def. Kory Phillips (Life) Fall 0:32
Katalina Bartelt (Life) def. Cassandra Lopez (PC) Dec. 8-0
116 – Jaslynn Gallegos (2-1) 2nd Place
Jaslynn Gallegos (PC) def. Jessienna Burkett-Erice (Lyon) Fall 1:08
Jaslynn Gallegos (PC) def. Melanie Mendoza (King) Dec. 10-2
Peyton Prussin (Life) def. Jaslynn Gallegos (PC) Dec. 12-5
130 – Hannah McElroy (1-3) 6th Place
Hannah McElroy (PC) def. Sadie Tackett (Emmanuel) TF 12-2
Phoenix Dubose (King) def. Hannah McElroy (PC) TF 12-0
Jasmine Ward (Lindenwood) def. Hannah McElroy (PC) Fall 3:21
Sadie Tackett (Emmanuel) def. Hannah McElroy (PC) Fall 1:06
136 – Jorie Richardson (0-2)
Julia Padilla (Emmanuel) def. Jorie Richardson (PC) TF 10-0
Angie Prado (Life) def. Jorie Richardson (PC) TF 12-2
136 – Isabella Badon (0-2)
Angie Prado (Life) def. Isabella Badon (PC) Fall 2:42
Coleby Velasquez (Life) def. Isabella Badon (PC) TF 10-0
136 – Lillian Humphries (2-2) 5th Place
Lillian Humphries (PC) def. Natalie Cregger (Lindenwood) TF 10-0
Felicity Bryant (Emmanuel) def. Lillian Humphries (PC) TF 10-0
Angie Prado (Life) def. Lillian Humphries (PC) Fall 2:47
Lillian Humphries (PC) def. Coleby Velasquez (Life) Fall 2:54
143 – Morgan Norris (2-1) 2nd Place
Morgan Norris (PC) def. Elizabeth Bound (Life) TF 10-0
Morgan Norris (PC) def. Kailee Godinez (Cumberlands) Fall 0:36
Ashlynn Ortega (King) def. Morgan Norris (PC) TF 10-0
Up Next
• PC returns home for its lone match in Clinton during the 2021 season on Saturday, February 6, against Limestone. The match with the Saints is set for a 12 pm start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.