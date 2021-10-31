Clinton High School has announced tickets for their AAA state playoff opener against Palmetto High School on Friday night at 7:30pm at Wilder Stadium.
Online tickets will go on sale Monday, November 1 at noon. Tickets can be purchased from chsreddevils.com. Ticket prices are set by the SCHSL and tickets are $10 each.
There will be a limited supply of tickets at the gate. Tickets can also be purchased beginning Tuesday, November 2 from Arthur State Bank, Steamer's, Wilson's Curb Market and T&D Curb Market.
Only SCHSL passes are accepted. Everyone must have a ticket for entry.
