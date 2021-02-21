Auburn, Ala. – Auburn used an RBI single in the 10th inning to complete a three-game sweep of the Presbyterian College baseball team on Sunday afternoon from Plainsman Park by the score of 2-1. Freshman Duncan Howard made his collegiate debut on Sunday as he went 5.0 scoreless frames and totaled four strikeouts.
FINAL SCORE: #17 Auburn 2, Presbyterian 1 (10 Innings)
LOCATION: Plainsman Park (Auburn, Ala.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (0-3) | #17 Auburn (3-0)
W: Cam Hill (1-0)| L: Austin Paradis (0-1)
NOTABLES
- For the second straight day a Blue Hose true freshman took the mound and made a strong statement on the mound. Freshman Duncan Howard went 5.0 scoreless frames as he scattered four hits in the contest and totaled four strikeouts.
- Chris Veach also made his collegiate debut on the mound as he went 4.0 innings on the bump and held Auburn without an earned run in his outing.
- With a hit apiece in this afternoon's game, Veach along with Eric Toth was able to total a base hit in all three contests in Auburn this weekend.
- Veach, Toth, and Jake Wyandt have reached base safely in all three games as well on the young season.
- Sunday's game marked the first extra-inning contest since February 23, 2020, when PC defeated Manhattan 7-6 on a Graham Mitchell walk-off single.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Auburn struck first in the sixth with a sacrifice fly to take the 1-0 lead.
- The Blue Hose got on the board in the seventh with a single from Livingston's as Landon Shaw came around to score on the base hit.
- PC and Auburn remained knotted at one until the bottom of the 10th when the hosts used an RBI single to propel them to the 2-1 series sweep over the Blue Hose.
UP NEXT
- The Blue Hose open up the home slate on Wednesday, February 24th against Wofford with first pitch slated for 2 p.m. at the PC Baseball Complex.
