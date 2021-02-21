PC BASE VS AUBURN

Auburn, Ala. – Auburn used an RBI single in the 10th inning to complete a three-game sweep of the Presbyterian College baseball team on Sunday afternoon from Plainsman Park by the score of 2-1. Freshman Duncan Howard made his collegiate debut on Sunday as he went 5.0 scoreless frames and totaled four strikeouts. 

  

FINAL SCORE: #17 Auburn 2, Presbyterian 1 (10 Innings)

LOCATION: Plainsman Park (Auburn, Ala.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (0-3) | #17 Auburn (3-0)

W: Cam Hill (1-0)| L: Austin Paradis (0-1)

 

NOTABLES

- For the second straight day a Blue Hose true freshman took the mound and made a strong statement on the mound. Freshman Duncan Howard went 5.0 scoreless frames as he scattered four hits in the contest and totaled four strikeouts.

Chris Veach also made his collegiate debut on the mound as he went 4.0 innings on the bump and held Auburn without an earned run in his outing.

- With a hit apiece in this afternoon's game, Veach along with Eric Toth was able to total a base hit in all three contests in Auburn this weekend.

- Veach, Toth, and Jake Wyandt have reached base safely in all three games as well on the young season.

- Sunday's game marked the first extra-inning contest since February 23, 2020, when PC defeated Manhattan 7-6 on a Graham Mitchell walk-off single. 

 

 HOW IT HAPPENED

 - Auburn struck first in the sixth with a sacrifice fly to take the 1-0 lead.

- The Blue Hose got on the board in the seventh with a single from Livingston's as Landon Shaw came around to score on the base hit.

- PC and Auburn remained knotted at one until the bottom of the 10th when the hosts used an RBI single to propel them to the 2-1 series sweep over the Blue Hose. 

 

 UP NEXT

 - The Blue Hose open up the home slate on Wednesday, February 24th against Wofford with first pitch slated for 2 p.m. at the PC Baseball Complex.