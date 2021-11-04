Presbyterian College announced their partnership with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) last week, as they are ready to open a community hub on the campus of Presbyterian on Saturday, November 13.
The goal of the UTSA and Presbyterian is to help grow the game of tennis in the community and to provide those who want to increase their skill level a chance to do so on a Division I varsity court.
The grand opening will happen at the Templeton Tennis Courts on the campus of Presbyterian College at 9am on November 13. There you will have a chance to meet the coaches and some of the players, and learn about what the Community Hub is all about. Presbyterian encourages anyone interested to come out and join the festivities, and after they can go support PC football at 1pm.
As of now, there are running clinics for juniors and adults. Junior clinics are held on Mondays from 6:30-7:30pm, while adult clinics are held on Wednesdays from 6:30-7:30pm. Spring and summer clinics will also be available as those days and times will be decided at a later date. If you would like to become a member there is a small fee, but a percentage of that membership will go to the PC tennis programs to help them upgrade where needed.
For more information, please contact women’s tennis head coach Joel Roberts at jroberts@presby.edu or men’s tennis head coach John Collins at jpcollins@presby.edu.
