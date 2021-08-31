Laurens resident Walter Todd lost in the opening round of match play in the US Senior Amateur at the Country Club of Detroit on Monday.
Todd finished stroke play over the weekend at 2 over par, 12 shots off the lead. Todd carded a 74 on the first day and a 72 on day two. The cut to advance to match play was 4 over par.
In round 1, Todd birdied four holes and bogeyed six with eight pars. In round 2, Todd birdied three holes, bogeyed three with 12 pars.
The top 64 golfers advanced to match play on Monday. Todd was one of three golfers from SC to advance, joined by Eddie Hargett (Blythewood) and Rick Cloninger (Rock Hill).
Cheering loud for our SC guys as they advance to match play! Let’s go Eddie Hargett, Rick Cloninger and Walter Todd!👏 https://t.co/AgasmEnDlY— SC Golf Association (@SCGA1929) August 30, 2021
Todd was seeded 42nd in match play and faced off with Kevin VandenBerg from Pulaski, NY. VandenBerg took the match 5 and 3 to advance to the round of 32 on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.