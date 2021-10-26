The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Laurens District High School senior linebacker/running back Zy Todd is their player of the week for Week 9.
The Laurens Raiders defeated White Knoll High School 19-14 on Friday night. Laurens returns home this week at K.C. Hanna Stadium to play Greer for Homecoming.
In the Raiders win over White Knoll, Todd rushed 23 times for 142 yards and had eight tackles and one tackle for loss. This is Todd’s second selection as Player of the Week in 2021.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor Todd on Thursday, November 4 at the next Touchdown Club meeting. The meeting will be at The Ridge in Laurens at noon.
Chris Burgin will be the featured speaker. Burgin is the co-host of SC Sports Talk, the statewide show of the longest running sports talk show in South Carolina, now in its 36th year. Burgin will be returning home to where he was the Station Manager for WPCC in Clinton for many years and served as both, the voice of the Red Devils and the voice of the Blue Hose.
The Touchdown Club meets every other Thursday throughout the football season at The Ridge, located in Laurens at 301 Exchange Drive, and the public is invited to attend. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.