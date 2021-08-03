Laurens Academy announced on Tuesday that varsity baseball coach Luke Tollison has stepped down, effective immediately.
Athletic Director Travis Plowden indicated that Tollison informed the school on Tuesday morning.
"We wish Coach Tollison and his family the best and we appreciate everything he has done for our program," said Plowden. "We will immediately begin the search for his replacement."
Tollison was named head coach of the Crusaders in 2017. Tollison most recently led the Crusaders to the SCISA Class A state playoffs in 2021.
"It has nothing to do with anyone at the school," said Tollison. "I've been thinking about it for a while and it was just best for me personally to step away."
Tollison is well known at Laurens Academy and arguably one of the greatest baseball players to don a Crusader uniform. He was a member of four state championship teams at Laurens Academy and a member of the Laurens Academy Hall of Fame.
Tollison played collegiately at Spartanburg Methodist College and Francis Marion University.
