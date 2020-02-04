The night of basketball at Laurens District High School ended with two slam dunks – the former by Wade Hampton’s Nick Brenegan and the latter by the Raiders’ Dee Foster – in the final five seconds.
Other than that, the night was one chase after another, first the girls and then the boys, and both futile for the home team.
In spite of 19 points each from Foster and Leonard Williams, the boys fell 56-45 after trailing 23-10 at the end of the first quarter and 36-22 at the half. The Raiders pulled to within six after three quarters, but there the rally faded.
Laurens (6-16, 2-8 Region 1-5A) only had one other player score. Dravious Copeland scored seven. Inclement weather postponed, until February 12, boys’ and girls’ games at Easley. As a result, the Raiders hit the floor for the first time since January 28.
Wade Hampton (19-5, 9-2) also got 12 points from Graham Cross.
The LDHS girls were also a fast-closing runner-up, 44-36, to the Generals, who led only 16-10 at halftime but 33-18 after three quarters. Laurens (4-13, 2-8) closed with a rush too little, too late.
Carmello Hawkins led Wade Hampton (11-12, 6-5) with 20 points. The Generals won in spite of hitting only 9-of-25 free throws.
The Raiders made only four 2-point field goals in the game. Fortunately, they hit six 3-pointers to the Taylors school’s three.
Qua Fortson led LDHS with 13 points and Raniya Jackson chipped in 10.
Other Laurens scorers were Mikajiah Moore (5), Ashanti Conway (3), Mackenzie Ward (3), CaDayzhia Grant (1) and Nadia Anderson (1).
Woodmont visits on Friday night.
