CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Presbyterian College sophomore forward Tionna Carter, senior guard Jade Compton and junior guard Trinity Johnson all earned spots on the Honorable Mention All-Conference Team, the Big South announced on Friday as a part of its annual awards release. Additionally, Carter was selected to the conference’s All-Academic Team.
An All-Freshman Team member last season, Carter leads the Blue Hose and ranks ninth in the Big South in scoring at 12.7 points per game. The Norcorss, Ga., native is second on PC in rebounding at 6.7 per contest, eighth in the conference, and has collected three double-doubles. Carter has registered 25 blocks, fourth in the league, and averaged 1.1 per contest, third in the league, while moving up to fifth in career blocks in the program’s DI era (since 2007). A two-time Big South Player of the Week selection, Carter sits third in the conference in field goal percentage (.508) and fifth in free throw percentage (.815). In the classroom, she carries a 3.78 GPA as a Computational Biology major.
Compton is second on the Blue Hose and sits 13th in the Big South in scoring (12.0 ppg). The senior is Presbyterian’s top rebounder at 8.0 per game, which ranks fourth in the conference. Her 8.2 rebound per game average in league games is third-highest in the conference. The Garland, Texas, native has posted a team-high five double-doubles and is shooting 50.5 percent from the field, the fourth-highest field goal percentage in the Big South.
In a team-high 32.5 minutes per game, eighth-highest in the conference, Johnson is averaging 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game this season. Her 4.3 assists per contest are the third-most in the Big South. The Hopkins, S.C., native also ranks second in the league in free throw attempts (103), fifth in free throws made (79) and eighth in free throw percentage (.767). It is the second straight season that Johnson has earned a spot on the Honorable Mention All-Conference Team.
The fifth seed in the upcoming Big South Conference Championship, Presbyterian (11-9, 10-8) is slated to head to Boiling Springs, N.C., on Monday to face fourth-seeded Gardner-Webb in a quarterfinal contest. Tip is set for 7 pm on ESPN3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.