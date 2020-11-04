The Laurens County Touchdown Club will welcome Limestone University head football coach Brian Turk at their next meeting on Thursday, Nov. 5 at noon at The Ridge at Laurens.
During the meeting, the touchdown club will recognize their players of the week for the past two Friday nights.
For week of October 30, the Player of the Week is Clinton High School’s Jykorie Gary.
Gary is a junior for the Clinton Red Devils. He plays both ways on offense and defense and also plays on special teams.
The Red Devils lost to the Union County Yellow Jackets 28-21 and the loss eliminates CHS from playoff contention.
Gary accounted for 12 tackles and two tackles for loss. Offensively, Gary had 123 all-purpose yards, including a 63-yard reception late in the game.
For the week of October 23, the player of the week was Laurens Academy’s Clarence Bertoli.
Bertoli is a sophomore running Back/H back for the Crusaders and also plays cornerback on defense.
The Laurens Academy Crusaders defeated Wardlaw Academy 40-0 during their game that week.
Bertoli had seven receptions for 156 yards with 3 touchdowns. He also kicked an extra point.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club invites the public to attend the lunch meeting. Tickets are $10 at the door.
