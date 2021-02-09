Two Red Devils teammates will now turn into two Flying Fleet teammates.
Kimon Quarles and Christopher (CK) Kennedy - Vance both have committed to Erskine College to continue their football and educational careers.
Erskine will begin its first football season since 1950 this spring.
Both players played defensive back for the Red Devils. Quarles believes he will enter the season listed as an athlete, with no certain position listed.
While at Erskine, Quarles plans on majoring is Sports Management while Kennedy-Vance plans on majoring in Business or Sports management.
