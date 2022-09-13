IMG_2998.JPG

The undefeated Clinton Red Devils moved up a spot to No. 4 in the latest SC Prep Media 3A Football Poll released on Tuesday.

Clinton improved to 4-0 on the season after a 49-13 win over Aiken last Friday night. The Red Devils will play at Chapman on Friday.

SC Prep Media 5A Football Poll

1. Dutch Fork (19)

2. Byrnes

3. Hillcrest (1)

4. Dorman

5. Sumter

6. Summerville

7. River Bluff

8. Fort Dorchester

9. White Knoll

10. Lexington

Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, TL Hanna, Gaffney West Ashley, Clover JL Mann, Chapin

SC Prep Media 4A Football Poll

1. South Pointe (17)

2. Northwestern (3)

3. AC Flora

4. South Florence

5. West Florence

6. Catawba Ridge

7. Indian Land

8. Hartsville

9. James Island

10. Ridge View

Others receiving votes: Westside, Irmo, Lancaster, Wilson, Greenville, York, Myrtle Beach

SC Prep Media 3A Football Poll

1.  Daniel (19)

2.  Dillon (1)

3. Powdersville

4.  Clinton

5.  Gilbert

6.  Beaufort

7.  Hanahan

8. Camden

9. Belton-Honea Path

10. Seneca

Also receiving votes: Loris, Phillip Simmons, Chester, Union, Aynor, Manning, Marlboro Co., Emerald, Woodruff

SC Prep Media 2A Football Poll

1. Saluda (15)

2. Oceanside Collegiate (2)

3. Barnwell (3)

4. Abbeville

5. Wade Hampton

6. Buford

7. Woodland

8. Marion

9. Gray Collegiate

10. Fairfield Central

SC Prep Media 1A Football Poll

1. St. Joe’s (15)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (2)

3. Johnsonville (1)

4. Whale Branch

5. Lewisville (1)

6. Christ Church

7. Lake View (1)

8. Baptist Hill

9. Southside Christian

10. Lamar

Others receiving votes- Calhoun County, McBee, Latta, Estill, HKT, D-O