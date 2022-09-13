The undefeated Clinton Red Devils moved up a spot to No. 4 in the latest SC Prep Media 3A Football Poll released on Tuesday.
Clinton improved to 4-0 on the season after a 49-13 win over Aiken last Friday night. The Red Devils will play at Chapman on Friday.
SC Prep Media 5A Football Poll
1. Dutch Fork (19)
2. Byrnes
3. Hillcrest (1)
4. Dorman
5. Sumter
6. Summerville
7. River Bluff
8. Fort Dorchester
9. White Knoll
10. Lexington
Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, TL Hanna, Gaffney West Ashley, Clover JL Mann, Chapin
SC Prep Media 4A Football Poll
1. South Pointe (17)
2. Northwestern (3)
3. AC Flora
4. South Florence
5. West Florence
6. Catawba Ridge
7. Indian Land
8. Hartsville
9. James Island
10. Ridge View
Others receiving votes: Westside, Irmo, Lancaster, Wilson, Greenville, York, Myrtle Beach
SC Prep Media 3A Football Poll
1. Daniel (19)
2. Dillon (1)
3. Powdersville
4. Clinton
5. Gilbert
6. Beaufort
7. Hanahan
8. Camden
9. Belton-Honea Path
10. Seneca
Also receiving votes: Loris, Phillip Simmons, Chester, Union, Aynor, Manning, Marlboro Co., Emerald, Woodruff
SC Prep Media 2A Football Poll
1. Saluda (15)
2. Oceanside Collegiate (2)
3. Barnwell (3)
4. Abbeville
5. Wade Hampton
6. Buford
7. Woodland
8. Marion
9. Gray Collegiate
10. Fairfield Central
SC Prep Media 1A Football Poll
1. St. Joe’s (15)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (2)
3. Johnsonville (1)
4. Whale Branch
5. Lewisville (1)
6. Christ Church
7. Lake View (1)
8. Baptist Hill
9. Southside Christian
10. Lamar
Others receiving votes- Calhoun County, McBee, Latta, Estill, HKT, D-O
