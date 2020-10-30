UNION - Union County eliminated Clinton from the Class AAA Football Playoffs Friday night with a 28-21 win on the Yellow Jackets’ home field.
The loss sets up a potential Clinton-Laurens, county rivalry game on Nov. 13.
“Our kids have been resilient all year,” said a disappointed Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain. It is a measure of the team’s progress in two seasons under Fountain that in 2018 UC scored 54 points in this game, and in 2019 the Yellow Jackets scored 62 points in this game. The Red Devil defense held steady until an injury sidelined Clinton’s outstanding defensive lineman, Marcus Chalmers.
UC scored first, and that was answered by a Shy Kinard 11-yard TD run, set up by a Justin Copeland catch and an Austin Copeland kick-off return. Davis Wilson’s 15-yard scoring run staked Clinton to the 14-7 lead the Red Devils would take into halftime.
Clinton surrendered the momentum after receiving the 2nd half kick-off by fumbling at its own 25-yard line. UC recovered and took it into the end zone on a pass play, knotting the score at 14.
UC scored on the second play of the 4th quarter, converting a 4th and 8 play with about 11 minutes left on the game clock.
Clinton’s junior quarterback Davis Wilson scored again on an electrifying 66-yard TD run. After a UC punt, Kimon Quarles hit Jykorie Gary on a 45-yard pass play deep into UC territory. Shy Kinard scored again, but the TD was taken off the board by an official’s penalty call. Clinton still had it 3rd and goal from the UC 17, but a sack and a penalty made Clinton settle for a 47-yard field goal attempt, which fell short.
Union County scored the game-winning touchdown with 2:43 left to play.
A Yellow Jacket interception ended Clinton’s last hope for a score with 2 minutes left to play. Clinton amassed 400 yards of total offense, to Union County’s 367.
In a COVID-19 affected season, teams are playing region games first, then non-region games. The loss makes Clinton 2-3, and Union County 2-2 in region play, with the Yellow Jackets having a chance to clinch the region’s second place (UC has had games postponed because of the coronavirus; Chapman is first at 5-0).
Clinton plays at home against Strom Thurmond next Friday.
