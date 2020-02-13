Northwestern eliminated the Laurens District High School wrestling team from the Class 5A playoffs on Saturday, but the season isn’t over as the Raiders host the Upper State Individual Tournament on February 21-22, and all of the LDHS grapplers will participate.
Northwestern subsequently lost to Byrnes in the second round, also at LDHS.
Northwestern 42, Laurens 36
138 – Josh Shubert (L) def. Drennon Faile by pinfall. 145 – Donohoe (N) def. Robert Lawson by pinfall. 152 – Myles Reppart (L) def. Cunningham by pinfall. 160 – Robles (N) def. Landon Ford by pinfall. 170 – Noah Lee (N) def. Zach Neal by pinfall. 182 – Malcon McLellan (N) def. Dale Hostetler by pinfall. 195 – Zach King (L) won by forfeit. 220 – Kole Lawson (L) def. Williams by pinfall. Heavyweight – Chalk (N) def. Austin James by decision. 106 – Nathan Lindley (L) won by forfeit. 113 – Gomez (N) def. Stetson Dawson by pinfall. 120 – Irving Cabrera (N) def. Pedro Juan by pinfall. 126 – Jamey Nelson (N) def. Brian Sheffield by decision. 132 – Codey Emmert (L) won by forfeit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.