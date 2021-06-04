NASHVILLE, TENN. – The Presbyterian College baseball team could not dig out of an early hole, and fell 10-0 to fourth-ranked Vanderbilt on the first day of the Nashville Region of the 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
FINAL SCORE: No. 4 Vanderbilt 10, Presbyterian 0
LOCATION: Hawkins Field (Nashville, Tenn.)
RECORDS: Presbyterian (22-22) | Vanderbilt (41-15)
W: Kumar Rocker (12-3) | L: Charlie McDaniel (4-3)
NOTABLES
- Friday's contest marked Presbyterian's first-ever game in the NCAA baseball tournament.
- Eric Toth reached in three of his four plate appearances for the Blue Hose, including his team-leading 13th double.
- With his sixth-inning single, Kyle Decker extended his reached base streak to 14 straight games.
- Alex Flood struck out five in 2.1 innings of relief work, including striking out the side in the sixth. The five strikeouts were one shy of the sophomore's career high.
- Eric Miles came on in relief in the eighth inning, making his 73rd appearance as a Blue Hose, third-most in the program's DI era (since 2008).
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Vanderbilt grabbed the lead early, plating three runs in the bottom of the first.
- In the second inning, a three-run homer increased the Commodores' advantage to 6-0.
- PC threatened in the sixth, putting a couple of runners on base with two outs, but the Blue Hose were turned away.
- The Commodores tacked on three more in the seventh, then rounded out the evening's scoring with an eighth-inning tally.
UP NEXT
- The Blue Hose are set to face Indiana State in an elimination game on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is slated for 2 pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.