NASHVILLE, TENN. – The Presbyterian College baseball team could not dig out of an early hole, and fell 10-0 to fourth-ranked Vanderbilt on the first day of the Nashville Region of the 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament. 

FINAL SCORE: No. 4 Vanderbilt 10, Presbyterian 0

LOCATION: Hawkins Field (Nashville, Tenn.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (22-22) | Vanderbilt (41-15)

W: Kumar Rocker (12-3) | L: Charlie McDaniel (4-3)

 

NOTABLES

- Friday's contest marked Presbyterian's first-ever game in the NCAA baseball tournament. 

Eric Toth reached in three of his four plate appearances for the Blue Hose, including his team-leading 13th double.

- With his sixth-inning single, Kyle Decker extended his reached base streak to 14 straight games. 

Alex Flood struck out five in 2.1 innings of relief work, including striking out the side in the sixth. The five strikeouts were one shy of the sophomore's career high.

Eric Miles came on in relief in the eighth inning, making his 73rd appearance as a Blue Hose, third-most in the program's DI era (since 2008).

 

HOW IT HAPPENED 

- Vanderbilt grabbed the lead early, plating three runs in the bottom of the first. 

- In the second inning, a three-run homer increased the Commodores' advantage to 6-0.

- PC threatened in the sixth, putting a couple of runners on base with two outs, but the Blue Hose were turned away.

- The Commodores tacked on three more in the seventh, then rounded out the evening's scoring with an eighth-inning tally.

 

UP NEXT

- The Blue Hose are set to face Indiana State in an elimination game on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is slated for 2 pm.