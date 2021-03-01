CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Presbyterian College baseball freshman Chris Veach (Chapin, S.C.) was named the Big South Freshman of the Week for games played February 22-28, as announced by the conference office on Monday.
Radford senior Sean Cheely (Austell, Ga.) has been named the Big South Baseball Player of the Week, while Campbell's Ryan Chasse (Apex, N.C.) is the Starting Pitcher of the Week for games played Feb. 22-28, it was announced today. In addition, USC Upstate's Sawyer Worrell (Clayton, N.C.) was selected the Relief Pitcher of the Week
Veach hit .583 (7-12) with six runs scored, two RBI and three doubles in three games last week. He went 6-9 in a series split with Eastern Kentucky -- collecting three hits in each game, in addition to four runs scored in PC's 12-9 victory. Veach also earned the save in the win over the Colonials, as he recorded the final out with the bases loaded.
He's the first Blue Hose to earn freshman of the week honors since April 2019 when Ashby Smith earned the honor.
Presbyterian begins Big South play on Friday with a 2 p.m. first pitch against UNC Asheville. The Blue Hose and Bulldogs will then play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 10:30 a.m… All three games will be played at the PC Baseball Complex this weekend.
Also nominated for Player of the Week: Connor Denning (Campbell), Cam Pearcy (Gardner-Webb), Joe Johnson (High Point), Hunter Gilliam (Longwood), Chris Veach (Presbyterian), Ty Kaufman (UNC Asheville), Jack Gallagher (USC Upstate) and Andrew Jenner (Winthrop)
Also nominated for Starting Pitcher of the Week: Eric Miles (Presbyterian) and Jordan Marks (USC Upstate)
Also nominated for Relief Pitcher of the Week: Jonathan Tyler (Campbell), Chris Apecechea (High Point), Michael Tolson (Longwood), Justin Honeycutt (UNC Asheville) and Dalton Mims (Winthrop)
Also nominated for Freshman of the Week: Peyton Carr (Campbell), Michael Tolson (Longwood), Ty Kaufman (UNC Asheville), Sawyer Worrell (USC Upstate) and Andrew Jenner (Winthrop)
