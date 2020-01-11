TAYLORS – Tyler Bowens scored 20 points, leading Wade Hampton past Laurens, 63-57, in Region 1-5A boys’ basketball Friday night.
The Raiders led, 29-25, at halftime after outscoring the Generals 17-6 in the second quarter. Wade Hampton (13-3, 3-0 region) pulled ahead, 42-41, after three.
Dee Foster led Laurens (5-9, 1-3) with 22 points, hitting four 3-pointers. All of Dravious Copeland’s field goals were from long range. He scored 12.
Also scoring for the Raiders were Leonard Williams (8), Joshua Cureton (8), Preston Mahon (5) and Chase Jackson (2).
