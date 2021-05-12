Lauren Wargo, Clinton High School, as County Player of the Year-Girls, and Bryan Diaz, Laurens District High School, as County Player of the Year-Boys, have been honored as top players on the Soccer All-County Teams.
Joe Benson, who skippers the Clinton girls’ soccer team, is the County Coach of the Year.
Coaches voting for the honors fielded one team for girls and one for boys, with 12 players to form each team, then voted for the Players of the Year.
The Laurens County Soccer All-County Girls Team is:
Forward/Striker - Karina Hernandez, LDHS;
Forward/Striker - Reese Gowan, CHS;
Forward/Striker - Morgan Benson, CHS;
Midfielder - Lauren Wargo, CHS;
Midfielder - Katie Stone, LDHS;
Midfielder - Logan Thomason, LDHS;
Midfielder - Anna Kiley, CHS;
Defense - Ella Cooper, CHS;
Defense - Emily Guzman, CHS;
Defense - Emma Liner, LDHS;
Defense - Autry Martin, LDHS;
GK - Lindsey Pysell, CHS.
The Laurens County Soccer All-County Boys Team is:
Forward/Striker - Bryan Diaz, LDHS;
Forward/Striker - Nick Verdin, LDHS;
Forward/Striker - Zeke Case, CHS;
Forward/Striker - JP Snelgrove, CHS;
Midfielder - Eric Huerta, LDHS;
Midfielder - Levi Perry, LDHS;
Midfielder - Wyatt McWatters, CHS;
Defense - Recardo Hernandez, LDHS;
Defense - Bradley Frazier, CHS;
Defense - Rogelio Contreras, CHS;
Defense - Shane Nelson, CHS;
GK - Roberto Luna, LDHS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.