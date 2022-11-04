After leading 14-13 at halftime, the Laurens Raiders dropped a 41-20 decision to the Indian Land Warriors in the opening round of the 4A playoffs on Friday night at K.C. Hanna Stadium.
Indian Land scored touchdowns on four of five drives in the second half. The only drive that didn’t end in the endzone was a fumble in the endzone that was recovered by the Raiders for a touchback.
The Warriors made an adjustment at halftime and pushed all of their chips into the middle of the table with their running game. A pounding running attack on their first drive of the second half was thwarted when Travija Austin recovered a fumble. The next four drives ended with rushing touchdowns, including two from Myles Stinson and two from Jaden Singletary.
During the second half, Laurens had two passes intercepted, both setting up Indian Land touchdowns. The Raiders lone touchdown in the final frame was a Javaye Suber score with just over a minute to play.
Laurens seemed to have the momentum in their favor, going into the locker room at halftime.
Nick Fowler connected with Cayson Elledge on a 7-yard touchdown pass to give the Raiders a quick 7-0 lead with 3:16 to play in the first quarter. Fowler finished 15 for 27 for 138 yards and one score.
The Warriors answered with a Jaxon Scheidt touchdown pass to start the second quarter. Indian Land added to that lead on a 5-yard touchdown run by Scheidt. The PAT was short and the Warriors lead 13-7 midway through the second quarter.
Laurens put the final first half points on the board with 1:56 to play. Gemire Darden scored on a 4-yard touchdown run and Roberto Luna added the PAT to give the Raiders a 14-13 lead. Darden had 90 yards rushing on 14 carries.
Laurens ends their season with an overall record of 4-7. Indian Land is now 7-4 and will travel to Westside for a second round matchup on Friday night. Westside defeated Midland Valley in the first round.
