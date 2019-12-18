ANDERSON – The road was unkind as Laurens High began its Region 1-5A basketball season at Westside, where the Rams won the boys’ game, 59-41, and the girls’, 72-36.
The boys hung around for most of the game, trailing by seven at half and six at the end of three quarters.
Laurens (3-5, 0-1 region) got 12 points from Dee Foster and 10 from Dravious Copeland. Chase Jackson and Leonard Williams each scored eight points, and Preston Mahon chipped in five.
Another road contest, to J.L. Mann, is next.
Seniors C.J. Plantin and Junior Smith scored 17 and 14 points, respectively, for the Rams (4-4, 1-0).
In the girls game, Westside (6-1, 0-1) doubled the Raiders’ score, and it was the pattern of the entire game as the Rams led 32-16 after a quarter, 36-19 at halftime and 50-26 after three.
Qua Fortson led Laurens (1-4, 0-1) with 18 points, followed by M.K. Moore with 10. Raniya Jackson added four and Lamoria Allen one.
