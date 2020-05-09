Presbyterian College senior Courtney White has been selected to the Big South Softball All-Academic Team, which was announced by the conference office on Wednesday.
A native of Lexington, S.C., White owns a 3.42 GPA as a Psychology major with a Biology minor.
White appeared in all 24 games and started 23 during this spring’s abbreviated season, helping PC to a five-win improvement over the 2019 campaign. She led the Blue Hose in batting average (.294) and multi-hit games (6), while tying for second on the team in hits (20) and doubles (4).
The senior finished fourth on the Blue Hose with nine RBIs, including a walk-off single which completed a comeback victory over Cleveland State on February 29.
Her four doubles moved her career total to 21, which ranks 10th in the program’s DI era (2008-present). White is also tied for fifth in career saves in the DI era, having collected a pair during the 2019 campaign.
The Big South Softball All-Academic Team consists of one student-athlete from each institution that meets the criteria of having completed at least one academic year at the institution, maintains at least a cumulative 3.0 GPA and is of sophomore standing (academically and athletically). The full team and Scholar-Athlete of the award winner can be found here.
