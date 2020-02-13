The sun is setting with a hazy glaze on basketball season at Laurens District High School.
Woodmont arrived on a make-up mission af er the girls’ and and boys’ games were postponed last week and swept the Raiders on their home floor. They’ll be back there on Friday night for Greenwood’s regularly scheduled visit. Then, after eight games (boys and girls combined) in four days, the season will go to sleep fitfully.
Dee Foster, the boys’ leading scorer, hurt his leg on Wednesday in Easley. Thursday night he limped out early in the first and third quarters and tried to go but couldn’t. Without him, Woodmont (12-12, 5-8 region) went and defeated Laurens, 68-49.
It was ditto to the earlier game, when the Wildcats (18-8, 9-5) clawed the Raider girls, 60-37.
Both Laurens squads, regardless of gender, are 2-11 in Region 1-5A. Overall, the boys are 6-16 and the girls are 4-16.
One more game apiece and it is at last time to pack away the round, brown, leather balls and regroup for another season that seems far, far away.
Mostly sans Foster, the Laurens boys dug themselves a 9-point hole in the first quarter, fell 13 off the pace at halftime, dropped another two points in quarter three and crossed the finish line 19 points in arrears. The highlight was when diminutive Zy Miller came off the bench to score five points in the final moments, perhaps on account of a little Woodmont collusion. Heartless referees assessed a technical foul when the LDHS bench emptied to congratulate their little friend.
Dravious Copeland led the Raiders, who hit 14-of-39 field-goal attempts (.359), with 20 points that included 7-of-9 from the free-throw line. Leonard Williams, 10-of-16 from the line, added 14. Also scratching the scorebook were Nigil Owens (3) and Adin Pridgin (3).
Laurens grabbed only 18 rebounds, largely a result of Woodmont failing to miss many shots. Thirteen Wildcats scored, led by 14 points from Braylen Wilson, and as a team, they shot 26-of-41 (.634) from the field and 14-of-19 (.737) from the line. They didn’t grab but 18 rebounds, either. There weren’t many to get.
Mazari Bennett and Justice McCullough, each with 14 points, led the Woodmont girls in conquest. The Wildcats led 12-3 after a quarter, and et cetera from there. The lead was 28-13 at halftime and 49-22 after three.
Raniya Jackson led the Raiders with 12 points, and CaDayzhia Grant scored 10. Also-scoreds were Lamoria Jackson (8), Qua Fortson (3), Aija Davis (2) and M.K. Moore (2). Laurens was 11-39 (.282) from the floor and 13-of-28 (.464) from the line.
Woodmont outrebounded Laurens 45-26 and forced 22 turnovers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.