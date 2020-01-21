Leonard Williams emerged to lead Laurens past T.L. Hanna, 70-67 in two overtimes, in what was likely the highlight of the Raiders’ season to date.
Williams scored 31 points – 14 in the first half, five in the second and 12 in the extra periods – as the Raiders came from eight points behind at halftime with a 18-6 third-quarter edge. Then it was tied after four quarters and one extra period.
Dee Foster scored 17 and Dravious Copeland added 11, but Williams was the man of Tuesday, January 20, Year of Our Lord 2020.
“Leonard, he stepped up big-time,” said Laurens head coach Josh Chavis. “Every time we needed a clutch basket, somebody to get the ball to, he was well prepared because they were keying in on Dee.”
A look at the team statistics revealed what a well-played game it was. Laurens (6-11, 2-5 Region 1-5A) shot .542 (32-59), and nine of the field goals were 3-pointers. The Raiders shot .565 (13-23) from the free-throw line, but Williams hit all four of his in overtime.
Hanna (9-10, 4-3) built a lead in the first half, squandered it in the third quarter, and then the two teams swapped the lead and alternated surges of momentum the rest of the way, which was eight minutes longer than planned. The Yellow Jackets shot .508 (29-57) from the floor and .444 (4-9) from the line. They outrebounded the Raiders, 39-31, but committed 12 turnovers to LDHS’s eight.
“They had control of the game in the first half,” LDHS head coach Josh Chavis said. “I think we were just real passive in the first half, and that’s what we talked about at halftime. We came out in the second half real aggressive. We made a run, and it looked like we were in control, but then they pushed back, too.
“Give them credit for fighting back and pushing the game into overtime.”
John Haddock-Rogers led the Yellow Jackets with 22 points, and James Lovorn scored 18, mostly on the strength of four of the team’s five 3-pointers.
Also scoring for the Raiders were Joshua Cureton (7 points), Isaia Burnside (2) and Preston Mahon (2).
The opening game was nothing at all like an upset. Hanna scored the girls’ game’s first 15 points, led 21-4 after a quarter, 32-7 at the half, and were off and running to a 57-24 victory.
Maleia Bracone led the Yellow Jackets with 17 points, and Carmen Chandler and Alexis Glover added 13 apiece.
Laurens’ leading scorer, Raniya Jackson, had seven points. Other scorers were M.K. Moore (6), Lamoria Allen (4), Cadayzhia Grant (2), Aija Davis (2), Nadia Anderson (2) and Qua Fortson (1).
Laurens is 4-10 overall, 2-5 in region play. Hanna is 16-2 and 6-1.
