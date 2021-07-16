Recently graduated Presbyterian College volleyball player Trinity Williams has been named PC’s nominee for the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.
Rooted in Title IX and directed by the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics, the NCAA Woman of the Year program celebrates the accomplishments of female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.
Over 220,000 women are competing in college sports, and this year the NCAA received 535 nominations across its three divisions for this prestigious award.
Earlier this spring, Williams was selected to the Big South All-Academic Team for the second straight season. During the spring season, the Anderson, S.C., native had started all eight matches for Presbyterian and recorded five double-doubles before suffering a season-ending injury.
Back in May, Williams graduated from PC in just three years as a Political Science major and an English/Pre-Law double minor with a 3.60 GPA. She was also a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and started a chapter of the NAACP at PC this past year.
Conference offices will select up to two nominees for NCAA Woman of the Year from their pool of member school nominees. Next, the Woman of the Year Selection Committee will identify the top 10 honorees in each of the NCAA’s three divisions.
From those 30 honorees, the selection committee will select three finalists from each division. The 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year will then be named later this fall at an award ceremony in Indianapolis.
