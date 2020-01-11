BATESBURG – Laurens Academy’s basketball program came home happy from a visit to W.W. King Academy Friday night. The girls’ team won by 40 (57-17) and the boys defeated the Knights, 50-42.
Reagan Williamson led the girls with 24 points. Seven of her eight baskets were 3-pointers, and she hit 8-of-17 shots in the game.
King never scored more than six points in a quarter. Caylee Holsonback led the homestanding Knights with seen points.
Also scoring for the Crusaders (11-4) were Olivia Huck (10), Blair Quarles (9), Payton Breen (6), S.G. Natiello (4), Rylee Ballard (2) and Emily Suttles (2).
Diamonte Grant brought his shooting touch to Batesburg. He hit five 3-pointers in seven tries and scored 18 points. Caio Rita scored 17, hitting 4-of-10 field goals and 9-of-13 free throws.
Other scorers for the LA boys (8-8) were Thomas Lowry (7), Colton McGee (3), Luke Kerber (2), Cal Robertson (2) and Clarence Bertoli (1).
Trevor Fulmer led King with 20 points, hitting 10-of-17 from the field. He missed his only free-throw attempt. Carson Woodward scored 12 for the Knights.
