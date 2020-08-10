Reagan Williamson has joined the Laurens Academy Lady Crusaders basketball program as an assistant coach. The 2020 graduate of Laurens Academy will be pursuing her X-Ray Technology degree at Greenville Technical College this fall.
Williamson was a 4-time Region Tournament champ and 2-time State Champion during her basketball career. She was an All-Star State Guard and team captain known for her toughness and ability to take charges as well as her three point shooting.
"As a player Reagan embodied the spirit and toughness that are foundations of our culture. Her maturity, understanding of the game, and experience make her a great role model for our players. They look up to Reagan. We are all excited to have her join us leading our program as a coach," said head coach Jason Marlett.
