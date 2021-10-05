The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor Clinton High School quarterback Davis Wilson as their Player of the Week for his play against Union County in Week 6.
Clinton High School defeated Union County High School 56-21 at Wilder Stadium in Clinton. Clinton is now 6-0 on the year and 1-0 in Region III-3A play. The Red Devils will go on the road this week to take on Broome in Spartanburg.
Wilson leads the Red Devils as a senior captain, pacing the offense to an average of 44 points per contest.
Against Union County, Wilson threw for 187 yards on 5 of 7 passing and rushed for 54 yards on 6 carries.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club will honor Wilson at their next meeting on Thursday, Oct 7. Jishun Copeland, from Clinton High School, will also be honored at the meeting as the Player of the Week for Sept 24 for his play against Newberry. The meeting will be at noon at the Ridge at Laurens.
The Oct 7th meeting will feature legendary former Clinton High School Red Devil Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Keith Richardson as the featured speaker. The meeting will serve as “Legends Day” as the Touchdown Club will honor six “Legends” at the meeting. The six distinguished legends have been instrumental in supporting football in Laurens County and the Laurens County Touchdown Club for many years. The “Legends” are Coach Bobby Ivey, Coach Bob Strock, Mr. Herbert Adams, Mr. Truman Owens, Mr. Sandy Cruickshanks and Coach Keith Richardson.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club meets every other Thursday throughout the football season at The Ridge located in Laurens and the public is invited to attend. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. All meetings are at noon.
