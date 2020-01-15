PIEDMONT – In spite of 22 points from Dee Foster and 13 from Dravious Copeland, Woodmont staved off Laurens by a score of 64-62 on Tuesday night.
The Raiders fell behind the Wildcats in the first two quarters and couldn’t quite make up the 9-point deficit they had at halftime. Laurens (5-10, 1-4 Region 1-5A) doubled Woodmont in the third quarter to tie the score, 43-43. Foster splashed four shots, three of 3-pointers, in the third quarter.
Both teams converted their free throws down the stretch. Laurens and Woodmont were 7-of-10 in the fourth quarter.
Hector Picost led the Wildcats with 19 points and Braylen Wilson added 10. Allen Barksdale and Seth Wells each scored nine.
The remainder of the Raider scoring came from Leonard Williams (6), Chase Jackson (6), Nigil Owens (5) and Preston Mahon (2).
Before the fourth quarter, Laurens shot only three free throws, two of which they missed. Woodmont was 12-of-19 at the free-throw line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.