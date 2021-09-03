Presbyterian College announced Wednesday a new partnership with the Blue Hose campus radio station, WPCX. The station, which is located at 97.1 FM in Clinton, will air all football and men's basketball games, as well as select baseball contests.
WSPG Fox Sports, at 98.3 FM and 1400 AM in the upstate, will remain the flagship station for all PC athletic events, with Ryan Clary, now in his sixth season, continuing to call all the action.
"I am enthusiastic about PC's new partnership with WPCX, which provides our terrific students with a range of significant benefits," said Presbyterian College President Matt vandenBerg. "This exciting arrangement will enable students to engage even more closely with PC athletics, provide our aspiring media relations professionals with meaningful and valuable experiences, and create new hands-on learning and employment opportunities. Moreover, we anticipate that this partnership will expand the audience for our Blue Hose and Head Coach Kevin Kelley, whose unique style and data-driven approach are already garnering an unprecedented level of national intrigue and media coverage for Presbyterian College."
WPCX, as well as WSPG, not only broadcast over the air, they are both playable through apps, which can be downloaded from Apple Store and Google Play Store on mobile devices. Instructions on how to listen this season on their apps and the website are at the end of release.
The 2021 broadcast season begins September 4, as the Blue Hose football team hosts St. Andrews at 4 p.m. The pre-game show begins 30 minutes prior to kick-off (3:30 p.m.), with a 20-minute post-game show right after the clock hits zero.
