Laurens Raiders’ senior, Callie Wzorek, has signed to play volleyball at Spartanburg Methodist College.
Wzorek stated she decided she wanted to play volleyball in her junior year of high school.
“When I was a junior, I started planning how I would get to the place where I’m presently at," said Wzorek. "I waited and waited some more, a lot longer than I wanted to. Then I got a call that SMC had an opening and I’ve never been more excited and so stressed.”
Wzorek wrote her speech the night before so she did not leave anyone out when thanking those around her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.