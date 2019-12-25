What a year in Laurens County sports it was.
Laurens Academy won a state championship. Clinton High School played for one. Laurens District High School won a perfect region championship. Presbyterian College advanced in a post-season tournament.
What were those sports, you ask? In order, they were: (1.) girls’ basketball, (2.) boys’ tennis, (3.) football, and (4.) men’s basketball.
It was a versatile year for treys and dunks, serves and volleys, punts, passes, kicks, kills and … slinging red clay.
Upon consideration, here are the top 10 sports stories in Laurens County for 2019.
Let’s wind up and then down the county’s year in sports.
10. Dirt-track demon -- Gray Court’s Chris Madden, 44, is well-known among fans of stock car racing on dirt, which has its own national audience. At the beginning of the season, he didn’t have a ride on the World of Outlaw Late Model Series. In July, Madden joined the team of Hall of Famer Scott Bloomquist, whom he served first as crew chief while his own car was being built. Madden went on to finish second in his first start with Bloomquist. Then he won $50,000 for first place in the USA Nationals in Wisconsin and took a checkered flag at the North-South 100 in Kentucky. After being sidelined by injury for a time, Madden outdueled Bloomquist to win in Lavonia, Ga., and topped off the season with a victory at Cherokee Speedway’s Blue-Gray 100.
9. It all worked out somehow – In his first season as head football coach at Clinton High, Corey Fountain made the Red Devils considerably more competitive, doubled the victories and managed to earn a Class 3A playoff berth. Jacob Hall, Jykorie Gary and Austin Caughman were named 3A all-state/ The man Fountain succeeded, Clinton native Andrew Webb, took a job as offensive coordinator at Saluda, helping lead the Tigers to the Class 2A state championship.
8. One less “A” – While not finalized yet, the South Carolina High School League’s reclassification is all set to lower Laurens District High School from Class 5A to 4A. The Raiders, previously one of the smaller schools in 5A, should be more competitive in all sports. Scheduling will be more complicated because LDHS is moving from 8-school Region 1-5A to 5-school Region 2-4A, where it will be paired, tentatively at present, with Greenwood, Greer, Greenville and Eastside. Clinton will remain in Region 3-3A, a 6-school league with the Red Devils paired with Woodruff, Union County, Emerald, Chapman and Broome.
7. Direct flights to Louisville -- Highly recruited Duane Martin, Defensive MVP for South Carolina’s victorious Shrine Bowl football team, signed with the University of Louisville in the week leading up to the game. No surprise there. Martin upheld the commitment he made to the Atlantic Coast Conference school during the summer. Martin, who played both linebacker and running back at LDHS, is expected to play tight end for the Cardinals. Laurens is already well known there. Red-shirt junior Anna Stevenson, who transferred from Auburn to Louisville, made the match-winning volleyball slam that put the Cardinals in the NCAA Final Eight, where they fell to Minnesota.
6. Exit velocity – In his second year as men’s basketball coach at Presbyterian College, Dustin Kerns led the Blue Hose to a 20-16 record and a postseason berth in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament, where they won games against Seattle and Robert Morris. Then Kerns took the head coaching reins at Appalachian State, and PC hired alumnus Quinton Ferrell, who had been an assistant at the College of Charleston. A native of North Augusta, Ferrell played on two 20-win teams at PC and was also an assistant coach at PC, Army and The Citadel.
5. Top frosh – Former LDHS running back Troy Dendy maintained his virtuosity at Carson-Newman College in Jefferson City, Tenn., where he was named Offensive Freshman of the Year in the South Atlantic Conference. Dendy rushed for 611 yards and six touchdowns, three times rushing for more than 100 yards and once, against Limestone, 200. The Eagles finished with an 8-3 record after a first-round Division II playoff loss to Bowie (Md.) State. Dendy was the first Carson-Newman player to earn conference Offensive Freshman of the Year since 2005.
4. More than enough – Laurens Academy missed the 8-man football playoffs by virtue of running out of healthy players in a game at Clarendon Hall they led in the third quarter. Still, the 8-man game is a prolific brand of football offensively, and junior quarterback Thomas Lowry performed two rare feats by matching – and, get this, exceeding – his team’s totals. In a 70-44 victory over Jefferson Davis, Lowry ran and passed for 582 yards, and since he attempted every pass and every run, his personal total matched the team.s total. In another game, a Crusader loss, another player rushed once and lost four yards, meaning that Lowry had four more yards than the team as a whole, as measured by total offense.
3. One match shy – What Clovis Simmons does as tennis coach at Clinton High School continues to amaze. In the spring, she led the Red Devils to the 3A finals for the second year in a row. Bishop England won the state title 5-1, also for the second straight year, but sophomore Ike Waldron won at No. 1 singles over the Bishops’ Zach Dakuba. Then, in the fall, the girls’ team reached the upper-state finals before falling 5-1 to Chapman. Again, the Red Devils won at No. 1 as Mary Catherine Dailey defeated the Panthers’ Elizabeth Williams.
2. Best possible encore – Jason Marlett coached the Laurens Academy girls’ basketball team to a second straight Class A state championship in the South Carolina Independent School Association, defeating Dorchester Academy, 39-24, at Sumter Civic Center and finishing with a 29-3 record. Ruthie Moore, now starting at Covenant (Ga.) College, led the Crusaders with 18 points in the final, but the key was defense as LA held Dorchester scoreless in the third quarter to break the game open.
1. A huge last hurrah – Laurens High made its last football season in Class 5A (at least for now) a memorable one. The Raiders went a perfect 7-0 in Region 1, winning particularly gutsy games against Greenwood, T.L. Hanna, Westside and, in a game for the ages, Woodmont. Chris Liner’s sixth season at the helm was his best to date, and he was voted state Coach of the Year. Martin was one of seven finalists for Mr. Football in the state. The Raiders won their playoff opener over Blythewood before falling to Byrnes in the second round. Martin, Mark McGowan, Hunter Mann and Jackson Mahon were all named all-state.
