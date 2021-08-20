The Laurens Raiders gave the 5A No. 4-ranked T.L. Hanna Yellow Jackets all they could handle in a Week Zero matchup in Anderson on Friday night.
Hanna scored the go-ahead touchdown with 2:29 left in the contest to sneak out a 23-17 win.
After the Raiders missed a 32-yard field goal with 6:56 to play, Hanna took the ball 80 yards on 10 plays for the game-winning score. Fletcher Cothran scored on a 9-yard run to seal the victory.
Laurens had two shots at the end zone, inside the Yellow Jackets 15-yard line, with less than six seconds to play to tie the game but James Rawl’s last two passes fell incomplete.
“We knew it would be a very physical game and it was,” said Raiders head coach Daryl Smith. “We really hurt ourselves with turnovers and that was the difference in the game. We have to correct those things.”
The buzz around town during the preseason was that the Raiders would be pretty good this season. They proved that point on Friday night, taking a team that returned 13 starters and was defeated in the 5A state championship game last year to the wire.
Junior quarterback James Rawl threw for two touchdown passes, one to Jayden McGowan and one to Cayson Elledge. Roberto Luna added a 28-yard field goal to round out the Raiders scoring.
Laurens will host the Clinton Red Devils at 7:30pm on Friday night at K.C. Hanna Stadium.
