NEW ORLEANS – Brandon Younger’s putback jumper in the lane at the buzzer gave the Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-2) a dramatic 68-66 win over the New Orleans Privateers (2-4) in the UNO Classic.
Rayshon Harrison led the Blue Hose with 18 points. Kobe Stewart recorded his first career double-figure scoring game with 11 points while also grabbing five rebounds. Trevon Reddish-Rhone added eight points and six rebounds to the Blue Hose’s efforts. Kirshon Thrash and Owen McCormack each scored eight points off the bench.
Presbyterian finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds which led to 18 second-chance points.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF – Presbyterian’s Winston Hill and Stewart scored early giving the Blue Hose a 4-0 lead. The Blue Hose maintained a lead of 2-6 points until UNO tied the score at 13 with 9:53 on the clock. Consecutive baskets by Harrison and Stewart gave the Blue Hose a four-point lead. New Orleans scored five straight points taking an 18-17 lead with 6:47 left in the half. The Blue Hose behind the scoring off a monster dunk by Terrell Ard Jr., and baskets and free throws by Thrash, Stewart, and McCormack, Presbyterian scored eight of the next 10 points taking a 25-20 lead with 4:28 on the clock. New Orleans went on an 8-2 run taking a 28-27 lead with 42 seconds left in the half. Harrison knocked down two free throws helping the Blue Hose regain the lead. New Orleans made a free throw that tied the score at 29 with five seconds on the clock. Harrison knocked down a three from the wing at the buzzer giving Presbyterian a 32-29 halftime lead.
SECOND HALF – For the first three minutes of the second half, the teams exchanged baskets. With the score tied at 36, a basket by Reddish-Rhone and a three by Marquis Barnett gave the Blue Hose a four-point lead, 41-37. New Orleans answered with four straight points tying the score at 41. The Blue Hose behind four points from Reddish-Rhone and baskets by McCormack and Barnett gave Presbyterian a 49-41 lead with 11:34 on the clock. Presbyterian maintained the lead for the next four minutes until the Privateers tied the score again at 54 with seven minutes on the clock. The Blue Hose again took the lead. In the final two minutes, the game was tied twice. With 44 seconds on the clock, Harrison knocked down a turnaround jumper in the lane pushing the Blue Hose back in front. New Orleans’s Derek St. Hilaire connected on two free throws tying the score at 66 with 29 seconds on the clock. With two seconds on the clock, Harrison took a three from the wing, his shot hit off the back rim, and found Younger in the lane who put the ball back up for the game-winner.
QUOTABLE
“Tremendous play by Brandon Younger,” Presbyterian coach Quinton Ferrell said. “For him to make that play shows that he is buying into our vision and what we are trying to do and what we believe he can do to help the team. I am very proud of him.”
NOTES
- Harrison recorded his 17TH straight double-figure scoring game with 18 points.
- Stewart connected on a career-high five field goals on his way to his 11 points performance.
- Nine Presbyterian players grabbed at least two rebounds in the game.
- Presbyterian grabbed 17 offensive rebounds which marked the fourth time this season that the Blue Hose have grabbed at least 17 offensive boards in a game.
- Presbyterian’s defense forced 21 New Orleans turnovers which led to 24 points off those turnovers.
- Presbyterian finished the game with a 23-13 advantage in bench points.
NEXT GAME
The Blue Hose conclude play in the UNO Classic against Central Arkansas, Friday, November 26 at 4 p.m.
